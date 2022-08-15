Aug. 15 – Aug. 19, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Aug. 15 8 a.m. Speak at Five and Six County AOG Congressional Briefing

Location: Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek, 75 S. West Temple 9 a.m. Meet with Rocky Mountain Power CEO Gary Hoogeveen

Location: Governor’s Office 10 a.m. Speak at Draper Prison final tour press event

Location: Utah State Prison, 14425 Bitterbrush Ln. South, Draper

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 5:40 p.m. Attend Executive vs. Legislative softball game

Location: Smith’s Ballpark, 77 W. 1300 South, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Aug. 16 9 a.m. Attend Economic Advancement Priority Meeting

Location: Rampton Room 11:30 a.m. Meet with BYU Women’s athletes

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA ACCESS 1:45 p.m. Interview with Washington Post Live

Location: Virtual

Wednesday, Aug. 17 9:15 a.m.Meet with Richard Eyre

Location: Governor’s Office 10:45 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions

Location: Governor’s Office 12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak to the Governor” on KSL NewsRadio

Location: KSL NewsRadio studios 1:35 p.m. Visit Entrata

Location: 4205 Chapel Ridge Rd., Lehi 2:45 p.m. Visit Rio Tinto

Location: 12732 Bacchus Hwy, Herriman

Thursday, Aug. 18 10 a.m. Participate in the “Governor’s Monthly News Conference”

Location: PBS Utah studios

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 12 p.m. Speak at Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy opening

Location: Brandon D. Fugal Gateway Building, 800 W. University Parkway, Utah Valley University

MEDIA ACCESS 2:15 p.m. Meet with Jonathan Haidt

Location: Virtual

Friday, Aug. 19 10 a.m. Attend Laura and Coach Randy Rahe golf event

Location: Ogden Golf & Country Club

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Aug. 15 8:15 a.m. Lieutenant Governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room 10 a.m. Interview with Good Things Utah on ABC4

Location: 2175 W. 1700 South, Salt Lake City 11:30 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 1:15 p.m. Meet with Department of Health and Human Services leadership team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 5:40 p.m. Attend Executive vs. Legislative softball game

Location: Smith’s Ballpark, 77 W. 1300 South, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Aug. 16 9 a.m. Attend Economic Advancement Priority Meeting

Location: Rampton Room 11:30 a.m. Meet with Johny Munoz

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Aug. 17 9 a.m. Attend Governor’s Early Childhood Commission

Location: Utah State Capitol, Room 450 10:45 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions

Location: Governor’s Office 1:45 p.m. Meet with director of the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 3 p.m. Meet with the First Lady of the Republic of the Gambia

Location: Gold Room

Thursday, Aug. 18 No public events

Friday, Aug. 19 No public events

