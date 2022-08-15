Submit Release
Aug. 15 – Aug. 19, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Aug. 15

8 a.m. Speak at Five and Six County AOG Congressional Briefing
Location: Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek, 75 S. West Temple

9 a.m. Meet with Rocky Mountain Power CEO Gary Hoogeveen
Location: Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Speak at Draper Prison final tour press event
Location: Utah State Prison, 14425 Bitterbrush Ln. South, Draper
MEDIA AVAILABILITY

5:40 p.m. Attend Executive vs. Legislative softball game
Location: Smith’s Ballpark, 77 W. 1300 South, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Aug. 16

9 a.m. Attend Economic Advancement Priority Meeting
Location: Rampton Room

11:30 a.m. Meet with BYU Women’s athletes
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA ACCESS

1:45 p.m. Interview with Washington Post Live
Location: Virtual

Wednesday, Aug. 17

9:15 a.m.Meet with Richard Eyre
Location: Governor’s Office

10:45 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions 
Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak to the Governor” on KSL NewsRadio
Location: KSL NewsRadio studios

1:35 p.m. Visit Entrata
Location: 4205 Chapel Ridge Rd., Lehi

2:45 p.m. Visit Rio Tinto
Location: 12732 Bacchus Hwy, Herriman

Thursday, Aug. 18

10 a.m. Participate in the “Governor’s Monthly News Conference”
Location: PBS Utah studios
MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12 p.m. Speak at Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy opening 
Location: Brandon D. Fugal Gateway Building, 800 W. University Parkway, Utah Valley University
MEDIA ACCESS

2:15 p.m. Meet with Jonathan Haidt
Location: Virtual

Friday, Aug. 19

10 a.m. Attend Laura and Coach Randy Rahe golf event
Location: Ogden Golf & Country Club

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Aug. 15

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant Governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room

10 a.m. Interview with Good Things Utah on ABC4
Location: 2175 W. 1700 South, Salt Lake City

11:30 a.m. Meet with elections team 
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1:15 p.m. Meet with Department of Health and Human Services leadership team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs 
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

5:40 p.m. Attend Executive vs. Legislative softball game
Location: Smith’s Ballpark, 77 W. 1300 South, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Aug. 16

9 a.m. Attend Economic Advancement Priority Meeting
Location: Rampton Room

11:30 a.m. Meet with Johny Munoz
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Aug. 17

9 a.m. Attend Governor’s Early Childhood Commission
Location: Utah State Capitol, Room 450

10:45 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions 
Location: Governor’s Office

1:45 p.m. Meet with director of the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with the First Lady of the Republic of the Gambia
Location: Gold Room

Thursday, Aug. 18

No public events

Friday, Aug. 19

No public events

