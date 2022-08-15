Read more about Gov. Kemp Appoints Mike Register as New GBI Director

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his appointment of Michael "Mike" Register as Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), pending approval by the Board of Public Safety. Register will step in to fill the vacancy made by The Honorable Vic Reynolds' swearing-in as a Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge. Until Register is sworn into his new role, GBI Assistant Director John Melvin will serve as Interim Director.

"Mike has a strong track record of strengthening public safety and protecting Georgia's communities," said Governor Brian Kemp. "I'm looking forward to his impact on this important agency that makes our entire state a safer and better place to live, work, and raise our families. I also want to thank Vic Reynolds for all of his contributions to the GBI during a critical time when the state faced and overcame the challenges presented by the summer of civil unrest and the pandemic. As he continues to serve his fellow Georgians in a new capacity, Marty and I wish him the very best and congratulate him on leaving an enduring mark on the agency."

Michael "Mike" Register has extensive law enforcement and public safety management experience. Before being appointed to lead the GBI, he served as Assistant Chief of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office where he oversaw community engagement, uniform field operations, and internal affairs. Prior to this post, he was the director of public safety for Cobb County, the chief of police for Cobb County, and the chief of police for Clayton County.

Register was previously the chief operating officer for Quiet Professionals, LLC., in Tampa Florida, where he handled the daily operations for that company and its subsidiaries. The company’s core business competencies are to support critical missions for Special Operations Command and various intelligence agencies. He is a past member of the Georgia POST Council, the Judicial Qualification Commission, and served on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces’ Executive Board and various other law enforcement-related organizations.

Register is obtaining his doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Liberty University, has a Masters degree in Public Administration from Columbus State University, and is a graduate of the FBI’s National Executive Institute. He served his country faithfully and well for 23 years in the US Army Special Operations, including combat operations in Afghanistan.