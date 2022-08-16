TEDxChicago To Hold Event Celebrating Chicagoans on September 10, 2022
TEDxChicago is evolving its independently organized TEDx event into a true Chicago experience- featuring local speakers, performers, artists, food & beverages.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEDxChicago is hosting its 2022 event as an all-inclusive tribute to the Chicago story: Showtime: Chi✶Time. The event will take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 3:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance.
TEDxChicago, the independently organized, local nonprofit that carries out the TED vision to promote ideas worth spreading, is reinventing and growing into Chicago’s idea stage. The organization aims to elevate its annual event to the next level, with an all-inclusive festival experience deeply focused on the richness of Chicago: Its people, its taste, its culture, and its pride.
This year’s event features seven, professionally coached speakers, live performance art on and off the stage, creative experiences for attendees, pop-up art exhibitions, and locally sourced food, beverages, snacks, and desserts.
TEDxChicago’s 2022 event is designed to drive one idea: “when you are creatively activated and in a feeling of discovery and awe, you will connect more richly and deeply with your neighbors, colleagues, family, and friends, and in doing so will find ways to hope for and create a better future,” explains Dustin Huibregtse.
TEDxChicago is a public event that welcomes and encourages participation from individuals and communities from all backgrounds to attend its annual event, not just Chicagoans. It is not an industry event or marketing conference limited to one topic or field. Showtime: Chi✶Time is for those looking to get inspired and inspire others while connecting with the Chicago community on a global scale.
Tickets are now on sale for the TEDxChicago experience and can be purchased at tedxchicago.com for $89. The organization is also offering a student discount of 15% off. Email info@tedxchicago.com to learn more.
TEDxChicago 2022 Speakers:
● Ertharin Cousin: World Hunger Ambassador; Food Systems for the Future
● Dr. Mesmin Destin: Social Psychologist, Northwestern University
● Professor Michael C. Jewett: Synthetic Biologist, Northwestern University
● Juliette Hulsizer: Student & Poker Player; Poker Power
● Jenny Just: Fintech Disruptor, Self-Made Billionaire, Mother of 4, Poker Player, Founder; PEAK6 & Poker Power
● Dr. Suzet M. McKinney: Public Health Expert, Medical Executive, Innovator; Sterling Bay
● Dr. Prof. Manijeh Razeghi: Quantum Device Inventor; Northwestern University
● Mike Strautmanis: Movement Builder; The Obama Foundation
TEDxChicago 2022 On-Stage Performers:
● Christopher LeMark: Hip-Hop Artist, Mental Health Advocate; Founder of Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health
● Nico Rubio: Leading Tap Dance, Innovator; Shuffle Liiife
● Jenn Freeman (Po'Chop): Performance Artist, Storyteller, Burlesque
View the full biographies of speakers, performers, and event updates on their website: tedxchicago.com.
About TEDxChicago
TEDxChicago is an independently organized, local nonprofit that carries out the TED vision to promote ideas worth spreading. We are thoroughly dedicated to Chicagoans and creating a powerful and inspiring stage that belongs to this city. We are 100% volunteer lead and run, are licensed as a member of the TEDx community, and have been hosting events since 2017.
Want to join us? Let us know if you would like to join our team of hard-working volunteers, partner with us, or reach out if you’d like to collaborate.
About TEDx, x = independently organized event
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized.
About TED
TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.
TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translators, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also offers TED@Work, a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant, Far Flung with Saleem Reshamwala and How to Be a Better Human.
Follow TED on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and on LinkedIn.
Dustin Huibregtse
TEDxChicago
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
The TEDxChicago Experience