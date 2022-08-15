Submit Release
Amicus echoes DA’s call for high court to revisit 3 strikes

(Subscription required) A group of 73 current and former elected prosecutors from across the nation signed an amicus curiae letter Friday supporting Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon’s petition to the state Supreme Court for review of California’s Three Strikes Law, passed by voters in 1994 with the proviso that it can only be changed at the ballot box.

