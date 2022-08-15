Conclusion of Round 13 of Columbia River Treaty Negotiations

A United States delegation participated in the 13th round of negotiations with the Government of Canada on the Columbia River Treaty in Richmond, British Columbia, on August 10-11. The negotiating teams reviewed proposals developed by both countries to reach an agreed upon, modernized framework that incorporates flood risk management, hydropower coordination, ecosystem cooperation, and increased Canadian operational flexibility. This progress builds upon discussions in a series of meetings since resuming negotiations in December 2021.

The United States is committed to working with Canada to achieve a modernized treaty regime that will support a healthy and prosperous Columbia River Basin and reflect our country’s commitment to the people who depend upon the Columbia River.

The U.S. Department of State leads a negotiating team consisting of representatives from the Bonneville Power Administration, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Northwestern Division, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The U.S. delegation also included expert-advisors from the Coeur d’ Alene Tribe and the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho.

For more information on the Treaty, please visit: www.state.gov/columbia-river-treaty or send an email to ColumbiaRiverTreaty@state.gov.