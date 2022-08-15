Global Industrial Enzymes Market Analysis Report 2022-2029: Opportunities in the Growing Demand for an Alternative to Synthetic Chemicals

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Enzymes Market by Type ; Source ; Form ; Application - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial enzymes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $8.30 billion by 2029.

This market is characterized by more diversified operations, which offer alternatives to fossil fuels and nutritional products mainly due to rising environmental concerns and consumer preference for foods.

The high growth of the industrial enzymes market is mainly attributed to the factors such as growing environmental concerns and rising demand for bioethanol; increase in R&D activities and investments in the enzymes sector; advancements in enzyme engineering & green chemistry, the introduction of genetically-engineered enzymes; and the need for cost reduction and resource optimization in production processes. However, stringent regulations and restricted temperature & pH levels of enzymes are expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.

Based on type, the industrial enzymes market is segmented into carbohydrases, proteases, lipases, and others. The proteases segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth is mainly attributed to its multiple applications in diverse industries considering the eco-friendly nature of proteases due to its non-toxic and non-pathogenic attributes and the feasibility of large production of protease enzymes in a short time.

Based on the source, the industrial enzymes market is segmented into microorganisms, animals, and plants. The microorganisms segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial enzymes market in 2022. Due to its high stability, cost-effectiveness, less time & space requirement, high consistency, and increasing demand in food & beverages, pharmaceutical, animal feed, and wastewater treatment industries are contributing to the largest share of this segment.

Based on form, the industrial enzymes market is segmented into solid and liquid. In 2022, the liquid form segment is expected to account for the larger share of the industrial enzymes market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its high performance-stability in food processing, ease of use, less quantity requirement, and increasing demand in household care and food & feed industries.

Based on application, the industrial enzymes market is segmented into food & beverages, household care, animal feed, biofuel, and other applications. The food & beverages segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing awareness about nutritional requirements, increasing demand for processed food products, changing dietary habits, rising consumer desire for natural and customized food products, and increased application of enzymes in beverages.

The food & beverage segment is further segmented into bakery; dairy; beverage; meat, fish and egg processing; grain and oilseed processing; and other food applications. In 2022, the bakery segment is expected to dominate the food & beverage enzymes market.

Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The highest growth rate of this region is mainly attributed to the growing demand for biofuels, changing lifestyles & emerging trends of healthy food, increasing awareness of health & wellness, and stringent environmental norms curbing the use of chemicals.

