Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Global Markets to Grow at 2.46% & 6.79% Through 2035 Respectively

Animal Testing

The global animal testing market was valued at $10.74 billion in 2019 and the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.27% during 2019-2025 and at a CAGR of 2.46% during 2025-2035. USA and Japan are the major animal testing markets in the world. The USA's animal testing market was valued at $4.67 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.49% during 2019-2025 and at a CAGR of 0.57% during 2025-2035. Japan's animal testing market was valued at $1.03 billion in 2019. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.51% during 2019-2025, and at a CAGR of 1.73% during 2025-2035.

The growth of the animal testing market in the USA and Japan is mainly due to the rise in R&D activities in end-use industries, and regulations to conduct animal experiments before testing on humans. However, the slow anticipated future growth rates (from 2021 to 2035) can be attributed to the requirement from federal agencies on biopharma companies to adopt 3R principles (i.e. to replace, reduce, and refine animals used in the laboratory research) and protests from animal welfare organizations. In 2021, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) decided to rule out mammal testing for chemicals by 2035, and increasing preference by end-use industries towards the adoption of non-animal testing technologies.

Non-Animal Testing

The global non-animal alternative testing market was valued at $1.110 billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.40% during 2019-2025. The USA's non-animal alternative testing technology market was valued at $0.336 billion in 2019. The USA's market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.99% through 2025. Japan's non-animal alternative testing technology market was valued at $0.058 billion in 2019 and the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% through 2025.

The growth in the non-animal alternative testing market is mainly due to the adoption of the 3R principles by both regulatory agencies, and end-use companies, especially in the cosmetic industry. The adoption of alternative technologies is expected to grow after 2026 post regulatory agencies' validation and approval.

The non-animal alternative testing market trends in the USA and Japan include raising investment for the development of alternatives to animal testing technologies, increasing adoption of in-vitro and in-silico technologies by the pharmaceutical industry, and the use of non-animal testing methods in the cosmetics industry.

The major drivers of the non-animal alternative testing technologies market include technological advances in drug development, ethical concerns on animal experimentations, high costs of animal studies, government programs for non-animal testing, rise in the number of research and development activities, raising investments and research grants for developing alternative technologies, increasing collaborations and partnerships to reduce animal testing, non-animal testing methods in the cosmetics industry are gaining traction, and increasing social awareness against animal cruelty.

Scope:

Markets Covered:

1) By End User Industry: Pharmaceuticals; Academic Research; Medical Devices; Chemicals And Pesticides; Cosmetics; Others

2) By Animal Type: Mice; Rat; Frogs; Fish; Birds; Guinea pig; Hamster; Rabbits; Sheep; Dogs; Cats; Monkeys; Pigs; Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

Report Structure

6. Introduction

7. Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Characteristics

8. Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market, Value Chain Analysis

9. Non-Animal Alternative Testing Trends

10. Cost Analysis For Animal Testing And Alternative Technologies

11. Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Segments

12. Number Of Animals Used In Research, By Country

13. Non-Animal Alternative Testing Technologies By Type And End Use

14. End-User Industries Adoption To Alternative Testing Technologies

15. Global Animal Testing And Non-Animal Testing Market

16. Animal Testing And Non-Animal Testing Market, Regional And Country Analysis

17. USA Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market

18. Japan Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market

19. China Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market

20. Australia Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market

21. Europe Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market

22. France Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market

23. Germany Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market

24. UK Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market

25. Canada Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market



26. Rest Of The World Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market

27. Competitive Landscape For Non-Animal Alternative Technologies

28. Animal Testing And Non Animal Alternative Testing Global Market Opportunities And Strategies

29. Conclusions & Recommendations

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Cyprotex

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

MatTek Corporation

Emulate, Inc.

BioIVT

