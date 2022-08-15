Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is hosting its Virtual Career Fair on Wed., Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is free for all members. Over 40 strategic partners are hosting booths and ready to engage throughout the event with WiCyS members.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is hosting its Virtual Career Fair on Wed., Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is free for all members. Over 40 strategic partners are hosting booths and ready to engage throughout the event with WiCyS members.

Anyone looking for a cybersecurity internship, part- or full-time job, looking to enter the field or ready to acquire an advanced position should attend. WiCyS members should update their profiles and upload a resume in the Job Board++ using the email associated with the membership.

Attendees will be able to explore numerous job postings, schedule one-on-one appointments, and chat live at virtual booths. Among the partners ready to recruit from the event and devoted to hiring women in cybersecurity are AbbVie, Amazon Web Services, Aristocrat, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Fortinet, Google, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Lockheed Martin, McKesson, Microsoft, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, and SentinelOne.

WiCyS is dedicated to recruiting, retaining and advancing women within the cybersecurity field, which is a major goal of this virtual event.

Not a WiCyS member but want to attend the Virtual Career Fair? Visit http://www.wicys.org/benefits/. For more information on the event, visit http://www.wicys.org/events/virtual-career-fair-2022/.

About WiCyS:

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. WiCyS was founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj in 2013 through a National Science Foundation grant awarded to Tennessee Tech University. In less than 10 years, it has grown into an organization (est. in 2017) representing a leading alliance between trailblazers from academia, government and industry. WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events and resources for its members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Fortinet, Google, Intel, Lockheed Martin, Meta, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: AbbVie, Aristocrat, JPMorgan Chase & Co., LinkedIn, McKesson, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, Wayfair, Workday. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

