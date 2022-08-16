NJ Foreclosure Rescue Helps New Jersey Homeowners Save Their Homes
Launched in 2021, NJ Foreclosure Rescue is a company that helps homeowners and businesses avoid foreclosure in New Jersey
We know how unpleasant this situation has become because of all the stress it entails – which is why NJ Foreclosure Rescue wants nothing more than a timely resolution with minimal hassle."”MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Foreclosure Rescue, a mortgage relief assistance company in Montclair, NJ, recently launched their website in an effort to help with the growing foreclosure crisis in New Jersey. The company’s mission is to educate homeowners about the foreclosure process, help them explore all their options, and assist them in securing the financial and legal assistance they need to avoid foreclosure in NJ.
"At NJ Foreclosure Rescue, our mission is to save as many New Jersey homes from going into foreclosure as possible,” said a representative for NJ Foreclosure Rescue. “No one should have to lose their home due to temporary financial hardship, especially when there are so many options available to help homeowners rescue their homes."
Resources listed on their website include “How to Avoid Foreclosure in NJ,” “Your Foreclosure Options in NJ,” “Legal Rights in a Foreclosure in NJ,” COVID-19 foreclosure information, and FAQs. They also publish foreclosure news blogs regularly and make an effort to stay on top of current updates regarding eviction laws, foreclosure regulations, and other relevant topics.
“We know how unpleasant this situation has become because of all the stress it entails – which is why NJ Foreclosure Rescue wants nothing more than a timely resolution with minimal hassle on the homeowner’s end or from our side-no matter what route is necessary,” said a representative for NJ Foreclosure Rescue. “Our objective is to connect homeowners with the appropriate foreclosure professional that understands their market, all rules, and regulations, and is empathetic to their unique situation.”
Though based out of Montclair, NJ, NJ Foreclosure Rescue serves multiple counties in New Jersey, including Bergen County, Middlesex County, Essex County, Ocean County, and Passaic County. To connect with a foreclosure professional, homeowners are encouraged to visit the company website at https://njforeclosurerescue.com.
About NJ Foreclosure Rescue
NJ Foreclosure Rescue exists to save New Jersey homeowners from foreclosure, whether that means walking them through their pre-foreclosure options, helping them deal with mortgage lenders, helping them find alternatives to foreclosure, and more. The company lives by the belief that a homeowner’s investment in their home is worth protecting, no matter what. NJ Foreclosure Rescue represents New Jersey homeowners who are fighting to stay in their homes and are standing up against the bank or mortgage company that holds their precious investment in their hands. While their goal is to help homeowners stop foreclosure before it starts, they work with homeowners at every phase of foreclosure, even if the person’s home has already sold.
