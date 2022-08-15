Submit Release
Kofi Adjepong-Boateng, Leader in Finance and Academia, Joins TechnoServe’s Board of Directors

The new board member brings wide-ranging experience to the international development nonprofit

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International nonprofit TechnoServe announced that Kofi Adjepong-Boateng has joined its board of directors following a successful vote held at the board’s meeting in March.

Mr. Adjepong-Boateng has had a distinguished career spanning finance, academia, and philanthropy. He currently serves as a non-executive director of the Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund and sits on the main board of Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation, which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Previously, Mr. Adjepong-Boateng co-founded the corporate advisory firm, First Africa Group, and served as vice chairman at Standard Chartered Bank Group. In the past, he has served as a non-executive senior adviser at Credit Suisse AG.

He has also held a number of roles at some of the United Kingdom’s most prestigious universities. Mr. Adjepong-Boateng is currently based at King’s College, Cambridge and holds a research position at the Centre for Financial History at Cambridge University. Previously, he served on the policy committee at the Centre for the Study of African Economies at Oxford University and was on the board of trustees of SOAS, University of London.

In 2020, Mr. Adjepong-Boateng was awarded Commander of the British Empire for his contributions to philanthropy.

“We are thrilled to add a respected leader like Kofi to our board of directors,” said TechnoServe board chairs Rachel Hines and Michael Bush in a statement. “Across a diverse and successful career, he has shown a commitment to TechnoServe’s vision of creating a sustainable world where all people in low-income communities can prosper.”



About TechnoServe
Founded in 1968, TechnoServe is a leader in harnessing the power of the private sector to help people lift themselves out of poverty for good. A non-profit organization working in 30 countries, we work with people to build a better future through regenerative farms, businesses, and markets that increase incomes. Our vision is a sustainable world where all people in low-income communities have the opportunity to prosper.

More information at: Twitter: @TechnoServe | Facebook: @TechnoServe | LinkedIn: @TechnoServe

Nicholas Rosen
TechnoServe
media@tns.org

