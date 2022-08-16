A Chance Meeting at a Suicide Prevention Fundraiser Resulted in a Children's Book

Buy this book today.

Children's Book Tells The Tale About How A kind Word Can Go A Long Way, Even Save A Life

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In April of 2018, Dennis Gillan, the executive director of the Half a Sorrow Foundation, was hired to speak at the University of Delaware. His co-author, Stephen Pihl, also spoke at that event and told a story that eventually became the children's book, Nice Shoes!"Stephen told this tale about how a kind word changed his outlook on life and I could not get the story out of my head," said Gillan. "Three years later, I called him up and said we have to do something with this story and suggested a children's book. He thankfully agreed".Growing up today is not easy and in the book, Nice Shoes! The main character, Derek, is having a really bad day. Nothing is going right at home or at school, and nobody is noticing his awesome new shoes. His day is turning out so rough that he just wants this day—and all his days—to end. Then a random compliment from a popular kid changes everything.This positive and inspirational story was based on Pihl’s own experience at school. "In writing this book for kids, I want to show how easy it is to help others and how important doing so can be in someone’s life."The perfect book to help parents, grandparents, educators, teachers, and caregivers open a dialog with children about having a bad day and dark thoughts, and about how they can brighten the day of someone else who might really need it.Nice Shoes! is available for purchase online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.About the AuthorsDennis Gillan is a national thought leader and accomplished speaker on the topic of suicide prevention and has dedicated his life to mental health advocacy. Dennis did a TEDx talk on loneliness and is the executive director of the Half A Sorrow Foundation, whose mission is to improve mental health for individuals and organizations by promoting real conversations. Dennis resides in Greenville, SC, with his lovely wife.Stephen Pihl is a graduate of the University of Delaware with degrees in biology and neuroscience. This story is about the lessons Stephen learned when he was younger and struggling with his mental health. Stephen plans to pursue a career in mental health research.REVIEW COPIES AND INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE

