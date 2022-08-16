iland Senior Executive Pursues Texas Managed Services Provider
Michele will play a critical role in our ability to expand and deliver Centre services across Texas...”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michele Blest joins the rapidly growing Texas Managed Services Provider, Centre Technologies, as Chief Financial Operator after six years at the global cloud provider, iland.

Michele brings 25 years of international industry background and financial experience successfully scaling accounting teams, processes, and policies throughout various companies.
“When I can see and understand the big picture, I’m willing and have a proven track record of being able to create or improve processes so they are scalable. It is my goal as Centre’s CFO to be a force that drives Centre towards experiencing successful growth” said Michele about what she intends to bring to Centre.
During the past six years, Michele gained notoriety due to her accomplishments as Senior Vice President of Accounting and Finance of iland. There, she scaled accounting teams, processes, and policies to support company growth, resulting in 5x revenue growth.
“I’ve always enjoyed the fast-paced, constantly changing environment of the technology industry but couldn’t be more excited about joining the Centre team. Listening to the unbridled passion that the leadership team has in place for Centre’s future excites me. I believe Centre will allow me to use my expertise to improve accounting and finance solutions that inspire growth, rather than the typical stereotype of being a ‘roadblock’ to growth” said Michele when asked about what inspired her switch to Centre Technologies.
“Michele will play a critical role in our ability to expand and deliver Centre services across Texas. Her experience at fast-growing companies and ability to build a high-performing team will provide a great deal of value to our clients, employees, and investors” said Chris Pace, the CEO and Founder of Centre Technologies.
With Centre Technologies’ recent acquisitions of IT companies Commercial IT Solutions and Texas Systems Group, statewide growth continues to persist. As Michele pioneers Centre’s expansion across Texas, Centre will continue to rapidly expand markets and develop innovative solutions catered to SMBs across Texas.
