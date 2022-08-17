SiZZmic Transmedia is Privileged to Transport David Pomeranz to the Philippines in a Live Metaverse Concert
Multi-platinum award-winning Songwriter/Recording Artist David Pomeranz joins SiZZmic Transmedia to bring a rare live metaverse concert to the Philippines.
SiZZmic Transmedia is thrilled to announce its partnership with Composer, Lyricist, and Multi-Platinum award-winning Singer-Songwriter David Pomeranz. Together, they will create a live metaverse "Up Close And Personal" concert with unique NTFs that will transport Pomeranz to the Philippines, enabling him to continue his long love affair with the Filipinos.
Hailed by Billboard magazine as “…one of our finer voices”, with his successful solo albums and songs written for the likes of Barry Manilow. Missy Elliott, Freddie Mercury, The Carpenters, and Bette Midler. David’s unprecedented success in the Philippines has led to his album “Born For You - His Best and More” becoming the largest-selling International Pop album in the history of that country. He is also the only International performer to receive two keys to the City of Manila with a star on their coveted ”Eastwood Walk Of Fame."
“My much-cherished relationship with these wonderful people has inspired me to play music for them again and being able to do this live concert through the magic of the metaverse is making it possible," said David Pomeranz.
This metaverse concert offers many unique happenings and NFTs, which include:
• free NFT drops about the concert,
• an NFT with an image of Pomeranz that gives access to the live once-in-a-lifetime metaverse show,
• an NFT to see "The Making of the David Pomeranz Metaverse Concert," and
• a Commemorative Coin that will release a colossal surprise.
"We are honored to produce this concert and orchestrate all the NFTs and happenings surrounding bringing David to his beloved fans in the Philippines via the metaverse. We're excited about all the planning underway to make this a remarkable phenomenon for both David and his fans," said Robert Lanteigne, Founder of SiZZmic Transmedia.
Current planning is underway to create a compelling set list, research the concert's date and the NFTs to be minted, and much more. Information will be released as plans are finalized.
For more information about the David Pomeranz metaverse concert email info@sizzmictransmedia.com.
About David Pomeranz
David Pomeranz's songwriting and recording projects have generated 22 Platinum and 18 Gold albums and sold over 40 million copies internationally, making him one of America's most successful singer-songwriters (Oscar-winning Actor, Richard Harris, has said about him, "I would give up all of my awards if I could do what David Pomeranz can do with his music." )
Along with David's accomplishments in Pop Music, the Emmy and Tony-nominated artist has written music and lyrics for countless Television productions and Musicals presented on Broadway and London's West End, as well as major motion pictures, including “Big”, starring Tom Hanks. In his latest Musical Theater project (2022), Pomeranz, along with Oscar Winner Will Vinton, the legendary pioneer of Claymation, created THE KISS, a new musical comedy for theatre audiences of all ages.
Long Island-born David Pomeranz knew by age five that he was destined to become a performer and songwriter. Inspired by a first viewing of West Side Story, he taught himself to play the piano, guitar, and drums, and by the age of 19 signed a multi-album recording contract with Decca Records. Not long after, when Barry Manilow chose to record a Pomeranz composition, "Tryin' to Get the Feeling Again" David's songwriting career raced to the top of the charts.
About SiZZmic Transmedia
Start-Up Entrepreneur Robert Lanteigne founded SiZZmic Transmedia in September 2021. At the forefront of WEB 3.0 as a metaverse company, their motto is, Let Us Tell You A Story. They create unique, safe, family-friendly content in three main areas: education, esports, and entertainment. They offer cutting-edge, fully immersive virtual reality and semi-immersive augmented reality training with custom-made haptic devices for many industries and fields in the metaverse such as glass blowing, welding, sailing, handyman, jewelry design, disaster response, and more. As certified metaverse developers, they also host development meet-ups, workshops, and conferences and produce virtual tradeshows. Creation is in their DNA, and their passion for it is contagious! They are hands-on people who practice what they preach and are actively involved in every facet of the business.
Born For You by Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter David Pomeranz