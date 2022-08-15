Submit Release
Refuge portion of the Hawkeye Wildlife Area changes designation to waterfowl refuge, restricting access until after duck season

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has changed the designation for the existing refuge on the southeast section of the Hawkeye Wildlife Area, in Johnson County, from a “Wildlife Refuge” to a “Waterfowl Refuge.”

Beginning Sept. 1, 2022, there will be no access to this refuge until the final duck season closes. After the final day of duck season, access is allowed into the Waterfowl Refuge to hunt non-waterfowl species for which there is an open season. Trapping is allowed.

