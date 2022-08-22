Dream Flights International Launches $1.5B Digital Membership NFT on Upstream

Accessing private jets and exclusive experiences

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dream Flights International (DFI), the luxury brand setting a new standard of excellence for travel by private jet today announced the $1.5B launch of its Digital Membership NFT on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (Horizon) and MERJ Exchange Limited. DFI Digital Membership NFT holders unlock access to Premium On-Demand Charter, Private Jet Experiences, and Exclusive Events: https://www.dreamflightsintl.com/digitalmembershipnft.

Dream Flights International joins Upstream’s growing community of entertainment, sports, and music heavyweights including NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James, Antrel Rolle, Beatclub/Timbaland, BRON Studios, Ruffnation Entertainment and more.

“As a company, we stand proudly at the door of a new opportunity by working with Upstream to bring unprecedented innovation to the private aviation industry. Our Digital Membership NFT encapsulates the best aspects of our business model by delivering new client experiences, creating new opportunities for enrichment through invitation only events.” says Founder of Dream Flights Intl, Anthony Thurston.

“Decentralized proof of ownership on a public ledger coupled with Upstream’s regulated blockchain trading platform enables holders to avail the amazing DFI membership perks and trade membership NFTs safely and securely, all while DFI builds a loyal group of Web 3.0 members and brand ambassadors.” says Upstream Co-Founder Mark Elenowitz.

About Dream Flights Intl

Dream Flights International, founded in 1999, is the leader in private aviation with social innovation at its core. Providing end-to-end, transparent, all-inclusive, and fully flexible bespoke jet service utilizing a network of 4000 pre-qualified aircraft that adhere to safety requirements higher than the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] standard or European Equivalent chartering from 30,000 airports worldwide. Additional services offered, chauffeured ground transportation, executive protection, aircraft acquisitions, leasing, and air cargo. Visit https://www.dreamflightsintl.com/ to learn more.

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities and NFTs. Powered by Horizon's Ethereum-L2 matching engine technology, the platform enables users to trade NFTs, invest in securities for IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & int'l. equities, and celebrity ventures using the Upstream app https://upstream.exchange to learn more.

About MERJ

MERJ Exchange (MERJ) operates Upstream as a fully regulated and licensed integrated securities exchange, clearing system and depository for digital and non-digital securities. MERJ is an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), recognized by HM Revenue and Customs UK, a full member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and a Qualifying Foreign Exchange for OTC Markets in the US. MERJ is also a member of the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative. Visit https://merj.exchange/ to learn more.

About Horizon

Horizon is a fintech company that builds and powers global securities exchanges with an integrated suite of Ethereum blockchain software for compliant issuance, management, and secondary trading of securities (ERC-20) and NFTs (ERC-721). Our in-house Web 3.0 solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of securities offerings and trading in the U.S. and globally. Visit https://www.horizonfintex.com/ to learn more.

Disclaimers:

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not permitted.