PSC Virtual Customer Service Hearings Scheduled for Florida Public Utilities Company



TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) invites customers of Florida Public Utilities Company to participate in virtual customer service hearings on Tuesday, August 30, and Wednesday, August 31. The PSC recognizes the Florida Division of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Florida Public Utilities Company - Fort Meade, and Florida Public Utilities Company – Indiantown as corporate identities operating under Florida Public Utilities Company (FPUC).

In May, FPUC filed a petition with the PSC to increase its base rates and consolidate the four natural gas utilities listed above into one utility under the FPUC name. FPUC is a gas and electric utility that provides service to approximately 91,000 Florida customers in the following counties Nassau, Palm Beach, Broward, Escambia, Martin, Polk, Okeechobee, Marion, Hillsborough, Highlands, Gilchrist, Alachua, and Holmes. Service hearings allow the Company’s customers to provide public comments on the utility's rate request and its quality of service. The Commission will consider customer input when reviewing the utility's request. The Company’s customers wanting to speak to the Commission may register in one of three ways: using the online registration form, which will be available on the PSC's website under the Hot Topics section on the home page; calling the PSC at 1-850-413-7080; or emailing the PSC at speaker-signup@psc.state.fl.us. Registration will open at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 16, and the deadline to sign up is noon EDT two business days before the service hearing. Virtual service hearings are scheduled for the following times: Tuesday, August 30, 2022 6:00 p.m.* Wednesday, August 31, 2022 10:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. * Spanish Interpreter Available Customers can also watch the live meeting on the PSC’s website. Click the camera icon on the left side toolbar that says “Watch Live Broadcast.” For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.