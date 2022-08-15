PennDOT Announces Updated Plans Available for Valley Road Bridge Replacement Project in Jefferson Township, Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view updates plans for the project to replace the bridge that carries Valley Road (Route 3039) over Lackawannock Creek in Jefferson Township, Mercer County.

The plans display for the Valley Road Bridge Replacement Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, updated digital plans, and an online comment form. The page will remain active until August 29, 2022 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

The bridge is located Valley Road between the intersection with Route 258 (Lake Road) and the intersection with Grove Road (Route 3022).

The purpose of the project is to replace the existing steel stringer bridge with a new prestressed spread box beam bridge. The work will also include new roadway approaches and updated guiderail and pavement markings.

Work is expected to occur in the 2023 construction season.

A detour will be required for construction and is expected to be in place for approximately five months. The proposed 13-mile detour route will be posted using Grove Road (Route 3022), Route 58, Route 62, and Route 258

The existing streel stringer was built in 1910 and rehabilitated in 1978. It is classified as poor condition. Approximately 1,000 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Chris Boyer-Krantz at chboyer@pa.gov or 814-678-7379.

The purpose of the virtual online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Chris Boyer-Krantz PennDOT Project Manager at chboyer@pa.gov or 814-678-7379.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

