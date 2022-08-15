Submit Release
News Search

There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,695 in the last 365 days.

Read more about Gov. Kemp Dedicates More Than $1 Billion for DHS to Provide Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees' assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs. This assistance will help some of Georgia's most vulnerable citizens cope with the continued negative economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency and 40-year-high inflation caused by disastrous policies that were implemented by the Biden administration.

To be eligible, Georgians, including anyone in the active enrollees' assistance unit, must have been enrolled in one of the aforementioned programs by July 31, 2022. Cash assistance will not be provided to those enrolled after the cutoff date. Georgians who are enrolled in more than one of the aforementioned programs will only receive one cash assistance payment. DHS will be communicating with eligible Georgians through the Georgia Gateway portal. All potentially eligible Georgians should log into their Georgia Gateway accounts and ensure their personal information and contact preferences are up-to-date. For more assistance, eligible Georgians can contact DHS.

Funds for this award derive from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund which was part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

You just read:

Read more about Gov. Kemp Dedicates More Than $1 Billion for DHS to Provide Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.