A2 GLOBAL RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE INC. 5000 FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES IN AMERICA
EINPresswire.com/ -- A2 Global Electronics + Solutions (A2 Global), a global leader in electronic component distribution and supply chain services, today announced its position on the Inc. 5000 list, one of the most prestigious rankings of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies compiled by Inc. Magazine.
For over 40 years, the list represents a unique look at the most elite and successful companies within the American economies like Intuit, Microsoft, Pandora, and Under Armour, who have shown a consistent growth in overall revenue and development.
“We are honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 Magazine as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies. This accomplishment reflects our employees' dedication to building a partnership of excellence for our customers and suppliers. I'm proud of our devoted global teams and equally excited for our continued growth,” says Frank Cavallaro, CEO of A2 Global.
Not only have the companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 been competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved resilient and flexible given this year's unprecedented supply chain challenges.
A2 Global leverages a proprietary model of data analytics to assist with supply chain management and electronic components sourcing. Its solutions include shortage mitigation, excess inventory management, obsolescence management, global sourcing, and cost reduction services.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
About A2 Global Electronics + Solutions:
A2 Global Electronics + Solutions has been in the electronic component distribution and supply chain services industry for over 40 years. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, USA, A2 Global Electronics has global offices and distribution centers in the Americas, Europe, Japan, United Kingdom, Hungary, Netherlands and Asia, and provides customers with easy, fair, and uncomplicated electronic component distribution and supply chain solutions.
Visit a2globalelectronics.com to learn more.
Media Contact:
Kristofer Strong
Marketing Director
1-800-767-2637
press@a2globalelectronics.com
Christy Reiss
Media Contact:
