Read more about DJJ ROCKDALE COUNTY FACILITY RECEIVES NATIONAL ACCREDITATION

Decatur, GA – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) announced today that the Rockdale Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC), located in Conyers, Ga., obtained reaccreditation from the American Correctional Association (ACA). The secure facility for justice-involved youth underwent robust operations and treatment service audits, receiving reaccreditation during the ACA's 152nd Congress of Correction, August 4-7, in New Orleans, La.

"I would like to thank DJJ team members at the Rockdale RYDC for their hard work and dedication to ensuring our youth are in a safe and secure environment," said DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. "We recognize the importance of utilizing industry best practices in our secure facilities and are grateful for this recognition by the American Correctional Association."

The ACA conducted an extensive onsite three-day audit, January 18-20, 2022, including an in-depth assessment of the Rockdale RYDC through staff interviews, a comprehensive facility tour, observation of staff performing their duties, and a review of vital files and records. The facility scored 99.7 percent on the ACA mandatory standards.

This year marks the second time the Rockdale facility obtained this national achievement. The ACA accredited Rockdale RYDC in January 2019. Additional DJJ secure facilities accredited by the ACA are in Thomas, Bibb, Crisp, Terrell, Whitfield, Floyd, Wilkes and Cobb counties.

ACA is the oldest association developed specifically for practitioners in the correctional profession. The ACA standards are considered the national benchmark for the effective operation of correctional systems throughout the United States and are necessary to ensure that correctional facilities are operated professionally. They address services, programs, and operations essential to good correctional management, including administrative and fiscal controls, staff training and development, physical plant, safety and emergency procedures, sanitation, food service, and rules and discipline. Standards reflect practical, up-to-date policies and procedures that safeguard staff and offenders' life, health, and safety.

