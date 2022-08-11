2022-08-11 14:56:34.097 $50,000 Powerball Prize Won in Independence

2022-08-11 14:56:34.097

A Missouri Lottery Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at Zedz, 3459 S. Sterling Ave. in Independence, for the July 30 drawing. The winning numbers that night were 4, 17, 57, 58 and 68 with a Powerball number of 12.

The winner, who matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number, claimed their prize in the Lottery’s Kansas City regional office on Aug. 3.

Players who purchased tickets in Jackson County in FY21 won more than $92.3 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $22.4 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $48 million. If the jackpot is hit, the “Jackpot Reset” promotion will be activated – giving players who buy three Powerball plays for the next drawing on a single ticket a free $2 Powerball ticket.