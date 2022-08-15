Agricultural Sensors Market Size is projected to reach USD 16 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.12%: Straits Research

The global agricultural sensors market size was valued at USD 4.74 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 16.83 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.12% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global agricultural sensors market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers can use fewer fertilizers, water, and seeds with intelligent sensors, and using sensors and mapping, farmers can micromanage their crops. This helps farmers save resources and protect the environment. Once farmers accurately mapped their crop fields, they could only apply fertilizer and weed killer where needed. The device collects, processes, and transmits temperature, humidity, pressure, and water content. The base station then analyses and transmits the data. Sensor networks usually consist of a sink and several sensors, and these sensors can also send data to other network nodes.





Increased Agricultural Mechanisms and Growing Demand for Efficient Agricultural Production Drives the Global Market

Agriculture has seen significant savings in rising costs, expanding agro-based frameworks in developing countries, a lack of skilled labor, and a rising global population. Farmers find it beneficial because of the pressure to maximize crop production, reducing costs. Growing demand for agricultural production, changing technology practices, and intensification are all factors. The device collects, processes, and transmits information such as temperature, humidity, pressure, and the amount of water it contains, among other things. It is responsible for collecting and transmitting the data to the base station. The base station then analyses the data and transmits it to be further processed. Many farmers recognize the importance of maximizing their output with available resources, leading to a surge in interest in agricultural sensors . In addition, modifications to weather patterns brought on by an increase in global warming have made it essential to utilize technologically advanced sensors to boost productivity and crop yield.

Developing cheaper, higher-quality sensors, along with government initiatives, will create market opportunities.

Industrial growth is supported in the agricultural goods market by introducing both more affordable and higher quality sensors and government incentives for supporting intelligent agriculture techniques in developing countries. Exciting the material to produce fluorescence and capturing the images using a confocal laser scanning microscope are the advanced sensors for detecting root colonization in potatoes by organisms. This helps design and realize a bio-acoustic sensor equipped with a probe for the acquisition of sounds to detect real palm weevils early to perform pest control. These factors, along with favorable socioeconomic and demographic factors such as urbanization, growing population, disposable incomes, and a rise in the standard of living, have positively anticipated petting the growth of the global agricultural sensors market. As a result, factors such as these will create numerous opportunities in the market.





Report Scope

Rising Demand for more Efficient Agricultural Products to Foster Market Growth

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global agricultural sensors market during the forecast period. The strong government support to increase agricultural production, the availability of supporting infrastructure, and the acceptance of innovative and precession farming methods all contributed to the deployment of innovative agricultural solutions in the region.





Key Highlights

USD billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of % during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on product type , the global agricultural sensors market is divided into three types physical, chemical, and mechanical. During the forecast period, it is expected that the physical sensor segment will have the largest market share.

, the global agricultural sensors market is divided into three types physical, chemical, and mechanical. During the forecast period, it is expected that the physical sensor segment will have the largest market share. Based on the application divides , the market into five segments: yield monitoring and mapping, disease control and detection, soil monitoring, and irrigation and water management. The yield monitoring and mapping segment will have the largest market share during the forecast period.

, the market into five segments: yield monitoring and mapping, disease control and detection, soil monitoring, and irrigation and water management. The yield monitoring and mapping segment will have the largest market share during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global agricultural sensors market during the forecast period.





The key players in the global agricultural sensors market include

Texas Instruments

Auroras s.r.l.

Bosch

Avidor High Tech

Libelium

Sol Chip Ltd

Pycno Agriculture

CropX Inc

Trimble Inc

Sentera, LLC.

The Yield Pty Ltd





Global Agricultural Sensors Market: Segmentation

By Type

Location Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Electrochemical Sensor

Mechanical Sensor

Airflow Sensor

Optical Sensor

Pressure Sensor

By Application

Dairy Management

Soil Management

Climate Management

Water Management

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Agricultural Sensors Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Location Sensor Market Size & Forecast Electrochemical Sensor Market Size & Forecast Application Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Dairy Management Market Size & Forecast Soil Management Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Application Canada By Type By Application Mexico By Type By Application Latin America By Type By Application Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Application France By Type By Application U.K. By Type By Application Italy By Type By Application Spain By Type By Application Rest of Europe By Type By Application Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Application China By Type By Application Australia By Type By Application India By Type By Application South Korea By Type By Application Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Application Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Application South Africa By Type By Application Kuwait By Type By Application Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Application Company Profile Texas Instruments Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Auroras s.r.l Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Bosch Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

Jun 2022, new processors make edge AI more accessible while cutting.

new processors make edge AI more accessible while cutting. Feb 2022 , Trimble Introduces Next Generation 3D Paving Control System for Asphalt Compactors

, Trimble Introduces Next Generation 3D Paving Control System for Asphalt Compactors Feb 2022 , Trimble Introduces Industry's First Horizontal Steering Control for Soil Compactors

, Trimble Introduces Industry's First Horizontal Steering Control for Soil Compactors May 2022, Texas Instruments breaks ground on new 300-mm semiconductor wafer fabrication plants in Sherman, Texas





News Media

Smart Agriculture Market to Expand at a Remarkable Impressive CAGR during Forecast Period





