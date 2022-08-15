Agricultural Sensors Market Size is projected to reach USD 16 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.12%: Straits Research

Submit Release
The global agricultural sensors market size was valued at USD 4.74 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 16.83 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.12% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global agricultural sensors market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers can use fewer fertilizers, water, and seeds with intelligent sensors, and using sensors and mapping, farmers can micromanage their crops. This helps farmers save resources and protect the environment. Once farmers accurately mapped their crop fields, they could only apply fertilizer and weed killer where needed. The device collects, processes, and transmits temperature, humidity, pressure, and water content. The base station then analyses and transmits the data. Sensor networks usually consist of a sink and several sensors, and these sensors can also send data to other network nodes.


Increased Agricultural Mechanisms and Growing Demand for Efficient Agricultural Production Drives the Global Market

Agriculture has seen significant savings in rising costs, expanding agro-based frameworks in developing countries, a lack of skilled labor, and a rising global population. Farmers find it beneficial because of the pressure to maximize crop production, reducing costs. Growing demand for agricultural production, changing technology practices, and intensification are all factors. The device collects, processes, and transmits information such as temperature, humidity, pressure, and the amount of water it contains, among other things. It is responsible for collecting and transmitting the data to the base station. The base station then analyses the data and transmits it to be further processed. Many farmers recognize the importance of maximizing their output with available resources, leading to a surge in interest in agricultural sensors. In addition, modifications to weather patterns brought on by an increase in global warming have made it essential to utilize technologically advanced sensors to boost productivity and crop yield. 

Developing cheaper, higher-quality sensors, along with government initiatives, will create market opportunities.

Industrial growth is supported in the agricultural goods market by introducing both more affordable and higher quality sensors and government incentives for supporting intelligent agriculture techniques in developing countries. Exciting the material to produce fluorescence and capturing the images using a confocal laser scanning microscope are the advanced sensors for detecting root colonization in potatoes by organisms. This helps design and realize a bio-acoustic sensor equipped with a probe for the acquisition of sounds to detect real palm weevils early to perform pest control. These factors, along with favorable socioeconomic and demographic factors such as urbanization, growing population, disposable incomes, and a rise in the standard of living, have positively anticipated petting the growth of the global agricultural sensors market. As a result, factors such as these will create numerous opportunities in the market.


Report Scope

Report Metric Details
Market Size USD 16.83 Billion by 2030
CAGR 15.12% (2022-2030)
Historical Data 2019-2020
Base Year 2021
Forecast Period 2022-2030
Forecast Units Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered Type, Application, Region
Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Texas Instruments, Auroras s.r.l., Bosch, Avidor High Tech, Libelium, Sol Chip Ltd, Pycno Agriculture, CropX Inc, Trimble Inc, Sentera, LLC., The Yield Pty Ltd
Key Market Opportunities Development of Affordable and Higher-Quality Sensors and Government Initiatives to Spur Market Opportunities
Key Market Drivers Increased Agricultural Mechanisms to Positively Share Industry Outlook
Rising Demand for more Efficient Agricultural Products to Foster Market Growth

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global agricultural sensors market during the forecast period. The strong government support to increase agricultural production, the availability of supporting infrastructure, and the acceptance of innovative and precession farming methods all contributed to the deployment of innovative agricultural solutions in the region.


Key Highlights

  • Based on product type, the global agricultural sensors market is divided into three types physical, chemical, and mechanical. During the forecast period, it is expected that the physical sensor segment will have the largest market share.
  • Based on the application divides, the market into five segments: yield monitoring and mapping, disease control and detection, soil monitoring, and irrigation and water management. The yield monitoring and mapping segment will have the largest market share during the forecast period.
  • Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global agricultural sensors market during the forecast period.


The key players in the global agricultural sensors market include 

  • Texas Instruments
  • Auroras s.r.l.
  • Bosch
  • Avidor High Tech
  • Libelium
  • Sol Chip Ltd
  • Pycno Agriculture
  • CropX Inc
  • Trimble Inc
  • Sentera, LLC.
  • The Yield Pty Ltd


Global Agricultural Sensors Market: Segmentation

By Type 

  • Location Sensor
  • Humidity Sensor
  • Electrochemical Sensor
  • Mechanical Sensor
  • Airflow Sensor
  • Optical Sensor
  • Pressure Sensor

By Application 

  • Dairy Management
  • Soil Management
  • Climate Management
  • Water Management

By Region 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA


Market News

  • Jun 2022, new processors make edge AI more accessible while cutting.
  • Feb 2022, Trimble Introduces Next Generation 3D Paving Control System for Asphalt Compactors
  • Feb 2022, Trimble Introduces Industry's First Horizontal Steering Control for Soil Compactors
  • May 2022, Texas Instruments breaks ground on new 300-mm semiconductor wafer fabrication plants in Sherman, Texas


News Media

Smart Agriculture Market to Expand at a Remarkable Impressive CAGR during Forecast Period


