E-Health Market Size is projected to reach USD 338.15 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8%: Straits Research

The global e-health market size was valued at USD 97,640.4 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 338,147.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is the highest contributor to the global e-health market, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Health is the administration of a healthcare organization using ICT (ICT). ICT includes telemedicine, EMRs, and smartphone apps (ICT). Telemedicine can store patient, staff, and financial data electronically. The medical staff initially recorded all data manually. The current system only requires a unique I.D. number. Once that's done, all patient information is instantly accessible. E-health eliminates the need for manual records and provides immediate patient information. Automated and interoperable healthcare information systems are expected to improve medical care, reduce costs, increase efficiency, reduce error, improve patient satisfaction, and optimize reimbursement for ambulatory and inpatient healthcare providers. E-health software and ICT are widely used in healthcare to improve quality, driving the global e-health market. Managing regulatory compliance with e-health solutions and safe data storage drives the market growth. E-health reduces the need for expensive and time-consuming primary research and data collection, impacting the long-term market growth. Reducing redundant exams and the time needed to maintain fragmented I.T. and infrastructure can reduce administrative costs.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/e-health-market/request-sample





Government Initiatives and Increasing Regulatory Compliance Requirements Drive the Global Market

Electronic medical coverage (EMC), electronic medical records (EMRs), electronic health records (EHRs), picture archiving, communication systems (PACS), and telemedicine are a few examples of the e-health solutions and services that are seeing a significant uptick in adoption among healthcare providers. This can be attributed to the fact that e-health is helping to improve the management of public health systems and the delivery of medical care services. In addition, governments are beginning to implement programs to encourage the utilization of e-health services and solutions. The application of information and communication technology in "reaching services to citizens" and "citizen empowerment through information dissemination" significantly improve public healthcare services. Several e-health initiatives utilizing ICT have been implemented all over the country by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to increase the effectiveness of healthcare delivery, extend healthcare services to rural areas, and provide higher quality care at a lower cost. Additionally, several governments are making sizeable investments to encourage the adoption of e-health, which will improve medical care while simultaneously reducing costs.

Healthcare I.T. has evolved. Various e-health solutions and services have become successful and profitable alternatives to manual methods for managing complex tasks. Electronic health records meet regulatory requirements and manage compliance risks. As healthcare regulations change, the electronic healthcare market undergoes a paradigm shift. Demand for e-health tools is expected to rise in the coming years, accelerating the market's global expansion. E-health tools reduce costs and improve care quality.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 338.15 Billion by 2030 CAGR 14.8% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End-User, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc.,Cisco Systems Inc.,InTouch Health,International Business Machines Corporation (IBM),General Electric Company (G.E. Healthcare),Medtronic plc.,UnitedHealth Group (Optum),Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Siemens Healthineers. Key Market Opportunities Emerging Highly Profitable Market in Developing Regions to Boost Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Increase in Government Initiatives Supporting the Utilization of E-Health Solutions and Services to Drive Market

Growing Requirement to Ensure Regulatory Compliance by Utilizing E-Health Solutions to Support Market Growth

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/e-health-market





Highly Profitable Market in Developing Regions Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Asia-Pacific and LAMEA have high growth potential due to e-health service advancements and more affordable healthcare options. Asia-Pacific offers e-health expansion opportunities. India, China, and South Korea are the three largest economies growing the fastest, followed by South Korea. Due to economic growth, governments are working to improve medical infrastructure and services. E-health maintains a real-time bridge between all healthcare services, reducing manual errors and healthcare costs. The e-health industry in India is also promising, and demand for solutions is expected to rise. This is likely due to a rise in chronic disorders, improved healthcare infrastructure , government initiatives to adopt e-health solutions and services, and a surge in demand for better healthcare services. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) of India supports e-health, which uses information and communication technology to "reach services to citizens" and "empower citizens through information dissemination" to improve public healthcare delivery. Increased investments from central and local government agencies and leading regional players should boost the global e-health market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is the highest contributor to the global e-health market, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. It is anticipated that North America will hold a dominant share of the global e-health market throughout the period covered by this forecast. This is attributable to the region's highly developed healthcare industry, significant R&D investments in e-health solutions, rising rates of product approval, and many e-health companies in the area. Athena Health has introduced a brand-new telehealth tool integrated with electronic health records (HER). With the help of this tool, practitioners can conduct virtual visits without downloading additional software or using an app developed by a third party. In addition, an increase in healthcare costs contributes to the expansion of the market. The market expansion in North America is primarily fueled by the numerous investments made by e-health service providers and government programs and services in the healthcare industry related to e-health.





Key Highlights

The global e-health market size was valued at USD 97,640.4 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 338,147.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 97,640.4 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 338,147.7 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on the type , the global e-health market has been categorized into electronic health records (HER), vendor-neutral archive (VNA), picture archiving, & communications systems (PACS), laboratory information systems (LIS), Telehealth, prescribing solutions, medical apps, clinical decision support systems (CDSS), and pharmacy information systems. The medical apps segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

, the global e-health market has been categorized into electronic health records (HER), vendor-neutral archive (VNA), picture archiving, & communications systems (PACS), laboratory information systems (LIS), Telehealth, prescribing solutions, medical apps, clinical decision support systems (CDSS), and pharmacy information systems. The medical apps segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a during the forecast period. Based on the end-user , the global e-health market has been categorized into healthcare providers, payers, and healthcare consumers. The healthcare providers segment was the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

, the global e-health market has been categorized into healthcare providers, payers, and healthcare consumers. The healthcare providers segment was the highest contributor to the market, growing at a during the forecast period. North America is the highest contributor to the global e-health market, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/e-health-market/request-sample





The key players in the global e-health market included

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

InTouch Health

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

General Electric Company (G.E. Healthcare)

Medtronic plc.

UnitedHealth Group (Optum)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers.





Global E-Health Market: Segmentation

By Type

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and Picture Archiving and Communications Systems (PACS)

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

Telehealth

Prescribing Solutions

Medical Apps

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)

Pharmacy Information Systems

By End-User

Healthcare Providers

Payers

Healthcare Consumers

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: E-Health Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Electronic Health Record (HER) Market Size & Forecast Neutral Vendor Archive (VNA) Market Size & Forecast End User Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Healthcare Providers Market Size & Forecast Payers Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By End User Canada By Type By End User Mexico By Type By End User Latin America By Type By End User Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By End User France By Type By End User U.K. By Type By End User Italy By Type By End User Spain By Type By End User Rest of Europe By Type By End User Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By End User China By Type By End User Australia By Type By End User India By Type By End User South Korea By Type By End User Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By End User Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By End User South Africa By Type By End User Kuwait By Type By End User Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By End User Company Profile Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Athenahealth Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Cisco Systems Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/e-health-market/toc





Recent Developments

March 2022, Allscripts Introduces New App Expo to Showcase a Broader Range of Integrated Solutions.





News Media

Coronavirus Crisis - Impact Of COVID-19 on Healthcare Industry





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Online Doctor Consultation Market : Information by Type of Consultation (Video Chat, Audio Chat), Application (Health Education), Organization Size (SMEs), and Region — Forecast till 2026

Medical Digital Imaging System Market : Information by Type (MRI, X-ray, Ultrasound, CT, Nuclear Imaging), Technology (2D ( BnW, Colour), 3D/4D), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Big Data in Healthcare Market : Information by Type (Prescriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics), Application (Clinical Analytics, Financial Analytics), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Healthcare Finance Solutions Market : Information by Equipment (Specialty Beds, Surgical Instruments), Facility (Hospitals & Health Systems, Pharmacies), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.



StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com