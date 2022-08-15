STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Department of Public Safety announces SurviVermont session in Chittenden County

COLCHESTER, Vermont (Monday, Aug. 15, 2022) — The Vermont Department of Public Safety will host a SurviVermont session this week in Chittenden County.

The 90-minute session is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Colchester High School, 131 Laker Lane. There are 50 seats available, and pre-registration is required. Sign-ups are available online on a first-come, first-served basis by visiting this direct link to the sign-up form. An overview of the full SurviVermont initiative, with details and registration links for future sessions, is available on the Vermont Emergency Management website: https://bit.ly/SurviVermont.

Supported by a grant from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, SurviVermont combines three easy-to-remember concepts from established federal public safety programs: See Something, Say Something; Run, Hide and Fight; and Stop the Bleed.

***Update No. 1, 11:10 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022***

Additional SurviVermont sessions have been added throughout Vermont.

Links to registration for specific sessions can be found at: https://vem.vermont.gov/news/new-trainings-related-active-shooter-and-violent-threat-situations

August 1 - Royalton: 6-7:30 p.m., Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks. Maximum registration reached - sign up has closed. Only those with registration confirmations may attend.

August 3 - Arlington: 6-7:30 p.m., Arlington Memorial High School, 529 E. Arlington Rd., Arlington.

August 8 - St. Albans: 6-7:30 p.m., Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks, 140 Fisher Pond Rd., St Albans City.

August 10 - Rutland: 6-7:30 p.m., Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, 124 State Place, Rutland.

August 15 - Derby: 6-7:30 p.m., Vermont State Police Derby Barracks, 35 Crawford Rd., Derby.

August 22 - New Haven: 6-7:30 p.m., Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks, 2490 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven.

August 24 - Putney: 6-7:30 p.m., Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks, 1330 Westminster Heights Rd., Putney.

August 29 - Berlin: 6-7:30 p.m., Berlin National Guard Armory, 363 Fisher Rd., Berlin.

August 30 - St. Johnsbury: 6-7:30 p.m., Good Shephard Catholic School, 121 Maple St., St. Johnsbury.

*Chittenden County – TBA*

***Initial news release, 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022***

Vermont’s Department of Public Safety announces a new public safety initiative, called SURVIVERMONT. This program is a community caretaking initiative created to educate and empower Vermonters with actions they can take to protect themselves and family members if they are confronted with an active shooter or violent threat situation.

This program is a partnership between Vermont Emergency Management and first responder communities throughout the state.

The first two dates and times for this community caretaking initiative are:

