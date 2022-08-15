Submit Release
News Search

There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,689 in the last 365 days.

In Collaboration With BullPerks, GamesPad is Launching the NFT Lottery

ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands (British), Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In collaboration with BullPerks, the gaming, NFT and metaverse ecosystem GamesPad is launching the new NFT marketplace feature - the NFT Lottery. It will allow users to win NFTs from different art collections by betting a specific amount of BullPerks ($BLP) or GamesPad ($GMPD) tokens. 

There will be separate lotteries for $BLP and $GMPD holders, allowing participants to place their bids for NFTs in one of these tokens. To benefit token holders, BullPerks and GamesPad will be burning a portion of tokens swapped for NFTs after the lottery ends to reduce the circulating supply of the tokens and potentially increase their value.

The lottery is primarily designed to offer community members a chance to win exclusive NFTs. However, by burning a portion of the swapped $GMPD and $BLP tokens, projects also aim to stabilize the volatility of their tokens and support their value growth in the long term.

In crypto, the token burn refers to the process of taking a certain amount of tokens out of circulation to increase the value of the existing tokens. The burned tokens are sent to the so-called "eater address," also known as a "blackhole," which makes them inaccessible forever because it doesn't have a private key attached to it — like a lock without a keyhole.

How Does the NFT Lottery Work?

The lottery will have a limited time and bid restrictions (minimum and maximum bet) set by an admin. All participants will have to place their bids for NFTs in either $GMPD or $BLP tokens (depending on whether the event is held for GamesPad or BullPerks communities) within these limitations before a lottery ends. 

When a lottery starts, the NFT is transferred to a smart contract. To offer unparalleled transparency, the process of choosing a winner will be performed by a smart contract at the end of the lottery. The user whose bet is closest to the winning number (randomly generated number) receives the NFT.

About BullPerks

BullPerks is the fairest and most community-dedicated decentralized VC and multichain launchpad. Unleashing the power of the blockchain and a decentralized venture fundraising model, BullPerks offers tremendous opportunities to everyone willing to invest in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs. The platform is fully oriented toward the community and provides low entry and access to early-stage projects for users. 

Contact: 

Dana Kachan
Head of Marketing at BullPerks
info@bullperks.com 

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

YouTube

Telegram Official Announcements

Telegram Official Chat

Medium

Facebook

LinkedIn

Related Images

Image 1: GamesPad is introducing the NFT lottery

GamesPad is introducing the NFT lottery

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


You just read:

In Collaboration With BullPerks, GamesPad is Launching the NFT Lottery

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.