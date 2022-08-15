SD Mayer & Associates Adds Depth and Talent with Addition of Seth Calhoun, CPA as Senior Tax Manager

Calhoun Extends Firm's Expertise Serving Winery and Brewery, Real Estate, Professional Services and Medical Practice Clients

SD Mayer & Associates LLP, a San Francisco-based accounting, financial advisory and wealth management firm, is pleased to announce that Seth Calhoun, CPA has merged his practice into SD Mayer's growing client portfolio.

Calhoun brings more than 20 years of experience serving the financial needs of winery, brewery, real estate, law and medical practice clients, along with individuals and closely held businesses. He joins SD Mayer from an East Bay accounting practice, and has prior experience with accounting firm BPM, which was co-founded by SD Mayer & Associates Founder and Managing Partner Stephen D. Mayer.

Calhoun will work out of SD Mayer's San Francisco office, joining tax teams located in the firm's Bay Area offices in San Mateo, Menlo Park and San Leandro. The tax practice makes up 50 percent of the firms' revenue and has a tax team of 20 professionals, including four partners: Noel McNabola, Helen Johnson, Joanne Wiggins-Barros, and Marianne Kristofferson.

The addition of Calhoun strengthens SD Mayer's reach throughout the Bay Area. The firm's San Francisco headquarters is home base for 55 staff members focused on a variety of service lines, including tax, audit, consulting, wealth management and outsourced accounting.

Calhoun started his career in 2011 in Wisconsin before making the move to the Bay Area. "It's been a privilege and pleasure to work with so many different clients across such a variety of industries," he said. "I know my clients will appreciate SD Mayer's expertise in all areas of accounting and advisory, including wealth management and outsourced services."

"Seth rounds out the team," added Mayer. "His work at BPM -- the firm I founded and ran for 25 years -- and his experience with wineries, breweries and real estate partnerships, as well as law firms and medical practices, will support our existing client base as well as give us access to new industry sectors."

