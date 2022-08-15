The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yext, Inc. (YEXT)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming August 16, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Yext, Inc. ("Yext" or the "Company") YEXT securities between March 4, 2021 and March 8, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On March 8, 2022, Yext released its fourth quarter and full year 2022 fiscal results, reporting a Q4 revenue of $100.9 million, missing consensus estimates by $140,000. The same day, Yext revealed that its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer were both stepping down from their positions. During the related conference call, the Company's incoming CEO stated that "[i]n hindsight, it is clear we were too focused on building sales capacity and not focused enough on other functions that drive productivity . . . ."

On this news, Yext's stock fell $0.55, or 9.3%, to close at $5.37 per share on March 9, 2022.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Yext's revenue and earnings were significantly deteriorating because of, inter alia, poor sales execution and performance, as well as COVID-19 related disruptions; (2) accordingly, Yext was unlikely to meet consensus estimates for its full year ("FY") fiscal 2022 financial results and fiscal 2023 outlook; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Yext securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 16, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

