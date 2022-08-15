Submit Release
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildClub, the leading on-demand marketplace for building materials, today announced it is offering free gas to contractors in an effort to help small and mid size contractors cope with inflation and the sky-high gas prices in Los Angeles. The BuildClub plans to offer the free gas promotion several times in the coming weeks.

"We decided to spend our advertising budget helping contractors rather than buying ads on Google and Facebook," stated Stephen Forte, The BuildClub Founder and CEO. "Our sole focus is improving the life and profitability of contractors and service technicians, saving them countless unbilled hours dealing with multiple suppliers and fetching materials. Our customers order everything they need, from lumber to plumbing and electrical on the BuildClub website or app, and we do the rest delivering directly to the job site in about 1 hour."  

Friday, August 19, 2022 from 2:30 - 4:00pm at the 76 station on 800 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049.

For rules and to register, please visit www.BuildClub.com/free_gas. Follow The BuildClub on Instagram or Twitter for the latest updates.

The BuildClub allows contractors, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians and service professionals to get on-demand deliveries of building materials and supplies in about 1 hour. This "hot-shot" on-demand service, allows service professionals to finish service calls with a single visit, saving customers time, and saving contractors money. Visit The BuildClub with over 250,000 available products at www.BuildClub.com or download their app directly from the app stores.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-buildclub-is-offering-free-gas-in-the-sepulveda-pass-to-contractors-in-los-angeles-to-recognize-them-for-their-hard-work-and-to-help-with-the-pressures-of-inflation-301605409.html

SOURCE The BuildClub

