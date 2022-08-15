Thompson Street Capital Partners Announces Launch of Allyant—the World's First Comprehensive Accessibility Solutions Company

Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, today announced the launch of Allyant, forming the world's first comprehensive accessibility solutions company.

The newly established brand represents the combination of three globally recognized accessibility solutions companies, including T-Base Communications, CommonLook and Accessible360. Now, Allyant's sole focus as a single entity is making accessibility simple, seamless, and efficient for organizations—ensuring equitable access to information for people with disabilities.

The company offers a multitude of accessibility services and software solutions, spanning print and digital document remediation services, document remediation software, and digital accessibility auditing. The most prominent organizations in the world, including those in financial services, government, healthcare, and education, rely on Allyant's solutions to create, assess, remediate, produce, and track compliant communications efficiently and cost-effectively.

Allyant's document remediation services include converting billing statements, textbooks, explanation of benefits (EOB), and marketing communications to accessible formats such as accessible PDF (PDF/UA), reflowed large print and braille.

Additionally, customers can engage via digital accessibility auditing services to address websites, client portals, mobile apps, enterprise platforms and more during the design & build phase or post-launch.

Allyant also boasts a highly robust suite of software products. The CL Software Suite delivers unparalleled solutions that help end-users and enterprises create, test, and remediate documents manually and automatically at low and high volumes.

"Allyant represents the long history, focus and subject matter expertise of multiple companies coming together—all known for developing best-of-breed accessibility solutions," said Ariel Kunar, Allyant's Chief Executive Officer. "Our knowledge, processes and ability to deliver industry-leading products and services are firmly rooted in a legacy of working with the world's largest organizations—helping simplify accessibility and seamlessly enabling equitable access for all."

"Providing equitable access to information is now paramount to the success of all organizations," remarked Craig Albrecht, Managing Director, TSCP. "However, when tasked with addressing the many aspects of accessibility—including legal requirements, compliance and social responsibility—it's no wonder that most organizations feel overwhelmed. At Allyant, we believe every organization's journey toward equitable access should be simple and seamless through solutions that eliminate the worry, stress and uncertainty often associated with accessibility."

Allyant's highly innovative products and services enable any organization, regardless of size, industry or location, to deliver compliant, accessible communications, helping them achieve their goals of supporting people with disabilities and ensuring equitable access to information for all.

For more information on the newly introduced Allyant brand or the company's comprehensive suite of accessibility solutions for digital, document and print, please visit www.allyant.com.

About Thompson Street Capital Partners

Thompson Street Capital Partners (www.tscp.com) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses in the Life Sciences & Healthcare, Software & Technology, and Business and Consumer Services and Products sectors. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via acquisitions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005067/en/