Buc-ee's to Break Ground on Springfield Travel Center Aug. 23

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its new travel center in Springfield, Missouri, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The start of construction will be celebrated with a ceremony at 12 p.m. CT, attended by local leaders.

Located at 3284 N. Mulroy Road, Buc-ee's Springfield is the first Buc-ee's travel center in Missouri. Buc-ee's Springfield will occupy 53,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. Buc-ee's favorites, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries, will all be available as well.

Attendees of the Buc-ee's Springfield groundbreaking ceremony will include Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, Springfield Councilman Abe McGull and more.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Buc-ee's operates 43 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Buc-ee's is now headed West with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri.

"Springfield is the Birthplace of Route 66," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "It's perfectly natural that Buc-ee's, the ultimate road-trip destination, is coming to this gorgeous stretch of Americana history. We are delighted to be a part of this community and excited to make Springfield our first stop in Missouri."

Buc-ee's Springfield will bring 200 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation. Buc-ee's remains committed to providing a friendly, safe and fun stop for travelers everywhere.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as nine locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large number of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Rachel Austin

713-305-0419, Rachel@hometownsocial.net

