Last Chance to Register for Health Conference on August 18th-20th Hosted by CellCore Biosciences
ECO Boise 2022 In-Person or Virtual Attendees Can Qualify for 18 CEUs
Not only are the topics cutting-edge, but the energy and enthusiasm one feels while being in a room surrounded by 600+ world-changing health practitioners is nothing short of exhilarating!”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now’s the time to register for CellCore’s health practitioner conference, ECO (Exponential Clinical Outcomes) 2022, held at the Boise Centre in Boise, ID. Beginning August 18th, the conference will provide insights into cutting-edge natural health topics, along with offering up to 18 continuing education units (CEUs) to qualified professionals.
— Theresa T., past ECO attendee
ECO provides three days of ground-breaking education for health practitioners from around the world to inspire ‘exponential clinical outcomes’ for patients. This year’s ECO is expected to be the largest event yet with approximately 645 in-person and 413 virtual attendees already registered!
When explaining the benefits of attending ECO, Dr. Todd Watts, co-founder of CellCore, shares, “Practitioners can gain the knowledge and tools they need to get to the root of health concerns faster so that they can better support their patients and, consequently, their practice.”
He continues, “Attendees can also gain an in-depth understanding of the applications for CellCore products and why our Carbon Technology is one of the most powerful tools in Foundational Medicine and building sustainable health. Speakers will also address the latest research on topics like common pediatric concerns, how environmental toxins impact the cardiovascular system, and the connection between trauma and physical well-being. You won’t want to miss it.”
Practitioners can learn more and purchase their tickets, virtual or in-person, on the CellCore ECO website (https://eco2022.cellcore.com/home). Tickets will be available for purchase up until the conference begins on August 18th. The current special gives practitioners $200 off of their ECO ticket.
Theresa T., past ECO attendee, explains, “The caliber of detail that goes into every aspect of the ECO Live event is unmatched. Not only are the topics cutting-edge, but the energy and enthusiasm one feels while being in a room surrounded by 600+ world-changing health practitioners is nothing short of exhilarating! What I loved the most was meeting new and amazing practitioners, the one-on-one conversations that happen inside and outside the event, and all the new friends I made. This experience reignited my passion to help and heal others, in a profound way.”
Hear about the experience of other attending practitioners through this ECO highlight video or this testimonial video. Practitioners can learn more and register on the CellCore website (https://eco2022.cellcore.com/home).
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining health through root cause solutions. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jessica Tidwell, CellCore Public Relations Manager for CellCore Biosciences, at jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com.
Jessica Tidwell
CellCore Biosciences
jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com
