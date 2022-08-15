Gov. Wolf: New Funding Awarded to Boost Student Interest in PA’s Manufacturing Industry, Develop Talent Pipeline for Manufacturers in Clinton, Lycoming and Union Counties

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Advance Central PA, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to create awareness for students about the commonwealth’s manufacturing industry and the local Career and Technology Education (CTE) programs that are available to help prepare them for these good-paying careers.

“This is a great awareness campaign, one that benefits both students and area manufacturers,” said Gov. Wolf. “It will show students and their parents all of the wonderful opportunities available in the manufacturing industry while developing a strong pipeline of talented new candidates that will help area manufacturers thrive.”

Advance Central PA plans to use their $80,058 in MTTC funding towards the production of five professional videos highlighting local careers in manufacturing and the local CTE programs that prepare students for entry into pathways for rewarding, stable, and sustaining careers with manufacturers; an advanced marketing campaign showcasing the innovation of CTE and pathways they open to careers in manufacturing; and educator in manufacturing events where guidance counselors and other educators will see their local CTE space before touring local manufacturers to learn first-hand how CTE prepares students for the extensive career opportunities available in the manufacturing sector.

The videos will be shown to an estimated 5,000 students across partner school districts in Clinton, Lycoming, and Union counties, and will also be featured on Advance Central PA’s YouTube channel. As part of the marketing campaign, print materials will be developed and prominently displayed in partner schools.

“Advance Central PA is excited for this opportunity to showcase modern manufacturing and the related career and technical education programs available in Central PA that provide students the opportunity to graduate high school and quickly transition to a rewarding career and afford the lifestyle that fits their dreams,” said Erica Mulberger, Executive Director of Advance Central PA. “We hope this project enlightens parents, teachers, and students about these rewarding manufacturing career paths and creates a sustainable workforce for the region.”

Advance Central PA oversees programs that are designed to assure that businesses in Central Pennsylvania remain competitive and grow jobs, that workers have opportunities to obtain skills that will help them become or remain self-sufficient, and that Pennsylvania’s communities are economically resilient. Advance Central PA’s nine-county Workforce Development Area (WDA) covers a total of 5,370 square miles and includes Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties.

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017 and since then has funded 81 projects and invested more than $17.2 million through the MTTC program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry-level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

