Yogita Tulsiani Triumphed Worldwide as Top 10 Unstoppable Business Leaders 2022 by The International Magazine.
In the face of many outstanding submissions, iXceed Solutions' Director Yogita Tulsiani's entry emerged globally as Top 10 Unstoppable Business Leaders 2022.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Magazine (TIM) made an effort to honour global leaders and organizations for their outstanding contributions to the world economy. Keeping up with the release of their list of the TOP UNSTOPPABLE BUSINESS LEADERS. More than 500 applications were submitted to the platform from the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and Asia. This esteemed gala celebrated the leaders who love to make history with their bold ideas, ingenuity, persistence, adaptability, and thoughtfulness.
In the face of many outstanding submissions, iXceed Solutions' Director Yogita Tulsiani's entry stood out from the crowd and was chosen to be featured on the cover of the international magazine for her contributions amongst the world's leading multinational corporations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. During intensive screening amongst many business leaders, they came across the services iXceed Solutions is providing and how well it is benefiting the clients, adding value to the ecosystem through digital transformation.
With a keen interest in iXceed's success story and its contribution to the world of business, especially in recruitment and how well they are performing using Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Technology led by a women entrepreneur who is breaking barriers and moving higher beyond the society's thoughts in the staffing industry, they decided to feature her on the global list of Top 10 Unstoppable Business Leaders 2022.
To view Yogita Tulsiani’s featured win amongst the Top 10 Unstoppable Business Leaders, please click here.
In her response to successful achievement, the unstoppable business leader Yogita Tulsiani remarked, "It's a pleasure to see myself on the new cover story of TIM for being included in the prestigious list of 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱'𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝟭𝟬 𝗨𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 across 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀, 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲, 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁, 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 & 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮."
Founded on the grounds of innovation, this AI-powered organization, iXceed Solutions provides tailored recruitment solutions to clients in the United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East, South East Asia, India, and the United States. To build solutions in the recruitment area, the company uses an AI-based recruitment solution. It currently has a 40% growth rate and a revenue of about USD 10 Mn!
Headquartered in London, UK, iXceed has offices in Europe- Warsaw, Poland, India- Noida, and Rajasthan. The company continues to grow and thrive in the industry with its significant offerings.
