Nine Clark Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin Attorneys Named 2023 “Best Lawyers” in America®

2023 Clark Fountain Attorneys Named Best Lawyers in America

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin is thrilled to announce that each of its six partners and three associates have been recognized by their peers for inclusion in the 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers® in America.

Mark W. Clark, Donald R. Fountain Jr., Nancy La Vista, David C. Prather, Julie H. Littky-Rubin, Ben J. Whitman, Michael S. Smith, Jennifer A. Dinetz, and Shana P. Nogues will be featured in the prestigious publication, which is highly regarded – by both the profession and the public – as the most credible measure of legal integrity and distinction in the United States.

Attorneys are chosen for inclusion in Best Lawyers® through a rigorous peer-review survey compromising more than 7.8 million confidential evaluations by top attorneys. As such, recognition by Best Lawyers® symbolizes excellence in practice.

Our attorneys have been chosen to be recognized in the 29th edition of The Best Lawyers ® in America in the following practice areas:

Managing Partner Mark W. Clark is recognized for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in Product Liability Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation, and Medical Malpractice. In 2020, Clark was also awarded “Lawyer of the Year” in Plaintiffs Product Liability Litigation. Clark has been selected by his peers as a Best Lawyer ® for 22 consecutive years.

Partner Donald R. Fountain is recognized for his work on behalf of plaintiffs Product Liability Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation, and Medical Malpractice. In 2021, Fountain was awarded “Lawyer of the Year” in Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs in West Palm Beach, an award he received in 2015 and 2019. He has been selected by his peers as a Best Lawyer ® for 20 consecutive years.

Partner Nancy La Vista is recognized for her work on behalf of plaintiffs in Medical Malpractice, Personal Injury Litigation, and Product Liability Litigation. She has been selected by her peers as a Best Lawyer ® for 13 consecutive years.

Partner David C. Prather is recognized for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in Personal Injury Litigation, Medical Malpractice, and Product Liability Litigation. In addition, Prather was awarded “Lawyer of the Year” in Personal Injury Litigation and Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs in West Palm Beach, an award he received in 2021 and 2022. He has been selected by his peers as a Best Lawyer ® for 17 consecutive years.

Partner Julie H. Littky-Rubin is recognized for her work on behalf of plaintiffs in Appellate Practice, and Personal Injury Litigation. In addition, Littky-Rubin was awarded 2023 “Lawyer of the Year” in Appellate Practice in West Palm Beach. She has been selected by her peers as a Best Lawyer ® for 10 consecutive years.

Partner Ben J. Whitman is recognized for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in Personal Injury Litigation, Product Liability, Mass Tort / Class Actions, and Professional Malpractice Law Litigation. He has been selected by her peers as a Best Lawyer ® for 2 consecutive years.

Attorney Michael S. Smith is recognized for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in Medical Malpractice Law. He has been selected by her peers as a Best Lawyer ® for 2 consecutive years.

Attorney Jennifer A. Dinetz is recognized for her work on behalf of plaintiffs in Personal Injury Litigation and Medical Malpractice Law. She has been selected by her peers as a Best Lawyer® “Ones to Watch” for 2 consecutive years.

Attorney Shana P. Nogues is recognized for her work on behalf of plaintiffs in Personal Injury Litigation and Medical Malpractice Law. She has been selected by her peers as a Best Lawyer ® for 2 consecutive years.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have been representing injured clients in Florida and throughout the United States for four decades. The firm represents clients in all areas of personal injury and wrongful death litigation including automobile accidents, trucking accidents, product liability, medical malpractice, negligent security, construction accidents, and appellate law. Clark Fountain attorneys have secured more than one billion dollars for their injured clients.