Five Latin American women who are an example of female empowerment in 2022
Grand Master recognizes women over 30 who represent female empowerment in 2022”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Masters published a list of the five Latin American women who are examples of female empowerment in 2022. "Empowering women implies that they fully participate in all sectors and at all levels of economic activity to build strong economies, establish more stable societies and fair, achieve the objectives of development, sustainability, and human rights and improve the quality of life of families." stated the CEO of Grand Masters, Marilú Esponda.
Women's access to and control over economic and financial resources is decisive for achieving gender equality, women's empowerment, and economic and social growth in Mexico, Latin America, and the world.
"Grand Master recognizes women over 30 who represent female empowerment in 2022," said the executive.
Yuya. Yuya is one of Mexico's most popular and successful communicators and digital figures; she has a community of more than 50 million followers. She has been a successful businesswoman since she launched her brand and line of cosmetics and has been named by the Organization of the United Nations (UN) as one of the "Champions of Human Rights" since it stands out for supporting messages of peace through its work. She helps the United Nations Program for Sustainable Development to promote gender equality and empower women and girls. Without a doubt an example of female empowerment.
Claudia Sheinbaum. Claudia Sheinbaum is a clear example of the materialization of feminine power, a graduate in Physics with a master's degree and a doctorate. He completed a 4-year academic at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, University of California at Berkeley. She participated in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which, in 2007, won the Nobel Peace Prize. She is the first elected woman to govern Mexico City.
Francia Marquez. Since August 7, 2022, she has been the Vice President of the Republic of Colombia. She is a Colombian social leader, environmental activist, human rights defender, feminist, lawyer, and politician. She is the second woman to be the nation's vice president and the first of Afro-Colombian origin.
Sofia Vergara. She is a Colombian actress, winner of four SAG (Screen Actors Guild) awards, nominated for the Golden Globe, the Emmy, another 7 SAG nominations, plus another six awards and another 15 nominations. Bloomberg distinguished her as one of the 50 Women of Impact in Latin America in 2022.
Cristina Fernandez De Kirchner. Since December 10, 2019, she has served as Vice President of the Argentine Nation. She is an Argentine politician and lawyer and was president of Argentina from 2007 to 2015, and she has been a deputy and a senator.
Who is Grand Masters Academy?
It is the leading platform for online education in Spanish with mentors such as Alberto Contador, Hugo Sanchez, Lorena Ochoa, José Ramón Fernández, Rosario Marín, Elena Reygadas, José Hernández among others.
