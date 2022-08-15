SDDOT Receives Federal RAISE Grant for Reconstruction of U.S. Highway 12 in Corson County

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

Contact:

Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) was recently awarded a $21.4 million Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation. The RAISE Grant is designated for the regrading and reconstruction of approximately nine miles of U.S. Highway 12 in South Dakota between Morristown and Watauga in Corson County.

“The RAISE Grant funds will provide benefits to these local communities through improved travel time, reliable access to jobs, and upgraded infrastructure,“ states Joel Jundt, Secretary of Transportation. “This funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation supports a project that will benefit South Dakotans for generations.”

The reconstruction project will widen Highway 12 to include six-foot-wide shoulders, replace a deteriorating bridge over Hay Creek, replace three large pipe culverts, and replace approximately 19 miles of right-of-way fencing.

For more information about the Federal RAISE Grant Awards, please visit https://www.transportation.gov/raisegrants/raise-2022-fact-sheets.

About RAISE:

The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE Discretionary Grant program, provides an opportunity for the USDOT to invest in road, rail, transit, and port projects that promise to achieve national objectives. Previously known as BUILD and TIGER, Congress funds projects that have a significant local or regional impact. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg recently announced that RAISE Grants, totaling more than $2.2 billion, were being awarded to help urban and rural communities move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

