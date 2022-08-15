Submit Release
McTavish Announces $100k Spend by Labor Day in Race for Minnesota Governor

Hugh McTavish, candidate for Minnesota Governor

McTavish for Governor logo

Voters need a third choice other than failed lockdown policies of Walz that exploded depression and crime and extreme right wing positions of Jensen

We intend to make this a competitive race and to win.”
— Hugh McTavish
PINE SPRINGS, MINNESOTA, US, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pine Springs, Minnesota - Hugh McTavish announced today that his campaign will spend $100,000 by Labor Day in his race for Governor of Minnesota. The spend includes TV, radio, billboards, and social media as well as direct outreach to voters. "We intend to make this a competitive race and to win," said McTavish. "The people of Minnesota want an alternative to the failed policies of Tim Walz that resulted in an explosion in depression and unhappiness, as well as in crime and shortages, all as a result of his failed lockdown response to COVID, and the extreme antiabortion, anti-environment, and anti-gun-control views of Scott Jensen.” “Our campaign is focused on governing with the goal of happiness rather than GDP growth and in empowering the people and making history with the introduction of Jury Democracy, where the people will effectively govern themselves.”

Hugh McTavish is an entrepreneur and author (3 books published), a scientist with a PhD in Biochemistry (authoring 18 peer reviewed journal articles), a patent attorney and inventor (with 21 U.S. patents in his name), founder and Executive Director of the non-profit COVID Sanity, and CEO of two Minnesota pharmaceutical companies (IGF Oncology and Squarex) which he started based on his own inventions and experiences. He is an innovator, problem solver and a cancer survivor. Hugh is running on his idea of Jury Democracy to transform our system of government for the better by giving power to all Minnesotans, uniting instead of dividing us, and making policy based on evidence, reason, and civil discussion instead of money, influence, and divisions. His campaign website is: www.mctavish4mn.org

McTavish is the candidate of the Independence-Alliance Party, the party that elected Jesse Ventura to the Governor's office in 1998.

Hugh McTavish
McTavish for Minnesota
+1 651-492-0283
hugh@mctavish4mn.org
