Underfloor Heating Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2030

Increasing adoption of space heating is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of the market

Market Size – USD 4.50 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends – Rising Government Initiatives to Control Harmful Emissions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Underfloor Heating Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Underfloor Heating Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Underfloor Heating industry for the forecast period of 2021-2030.

Many state, municipal, and national governments have established financial incentives in the form of tax credits and rebates to encourage the development of energy-efficient underfloor heating systems. For example, in 2021, the U.S. geothermal tax credit allowed homeowners to deduct 30% of the cost of purchasing and installing a geothermal heat pump system from their federal income taxes. When it was reinstated in 2018, the tax credit allowed homeowners to deduct 30% of the cost of the system's installation from their federal income taxes. The credit, on the other hand, shrank over time.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• The hydronic segment is expected to register a steady growth throughout the forecast period due to its cost-effective and environment-friendly nature. These systems are compatible with marble, stone, wood, carpet, and various other floorings.

• The new installation segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. The new installations category is predicted to have a considerable revenue growth due to stringent energy-efficiency requirements in many industrialized countries, as well as changes in building standards that promote sustainable structures.

The Global Underfloor Heating Report is a panoramic study of the overall Underfloor Heating market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Underfloor Heating market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Underfloor Heating market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Underfloor Heating industry.

Key companies operating in the Underfloor Heating market include:

Warmup Inc., Danfoss, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Eberle by Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Flexel International Limited, Amuheat, Nexans S.A., and Emersion Electric Co.

Based on the product type, the Underfloor Heating market is segmented into:

Emergen Research has segmented the underfloor heating market on the basis of product, installation, application, and region:

• Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

o Hydronic

o Electric

• Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

o New Installation

o Retrofit Installation

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Underfloor Heating industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Underfloor Heating?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

