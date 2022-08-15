Secretary Gorbea Reminds Rhode Islanders of August 23 Mail Ballot Application Deadline

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is reminding Rhode Islanders that they have until Tuesday, August 23, to submit a mail ballot application to their local board of canvassers for the statewide primary election on September 13.

Mail ballot applications must be received by Tuesday, August 23, not postmarked. Voters may place applications in the mail or drop them off in person at their local board of canvassers. Addresses for all boards of canvassers can be found on the back of the mail ballot application.

"Voting by mail is a safe and secure option for casting your ballot," said Secretary Gorbea. "I strongly encourage all Rhode Islanders that wish to vote from home with a mail ballot to put their applications in the mail at least a week before the deadline to ensure they are received in time. If you are not able to do that, take it to your city or town hall."

The Department of State has partnered with public libraries throughout Rhode Island to make mail ballot applications available. Registered voters may also access a mail ballot application by visiting vote.ri.gov or by contacting the Department of State's Elections Division at 401-222-2340 or elections@sos.ri.gov.

Voters who do not return their mail ballot application by the August 23 deadline, or those who prefer to vote in person can still vote in person, either early or on Election Day. Early voting will be available during regular municipal business hours from August 24 through 4:00 p.m. on September 12. Voters may contact their local board of canvassers for details on early voting. Voters choosing to vote on Election Day should go to vote.ri.gov to check their polling place information.

PROVIDENCE, RI - La Secretaria de Estado, Nellie M. Gorbea, les recuerda a los habitantes de Rhode Island que tienen hasta el martes, 23 de agosto, para presentar sus solicitudes para votar por correo a sus juntas locales de elecciones para las Elecciones Primarias estatales del 13 de septiembre.

Las solicitudes para votar por correo deben ser recibidas a más tardar el martes, 23 de agosto y no llevar matasellos. Los votantes pueden enviar sus solicitudes por correo o entregarlas personalmente a su junta local de elecciones. Las direcciones se encuentran en la parte posterior de la solicitud.

"Votar por correo es una forma segura de emitir su voto", dijo la Secretaria Gorbea. "Yo le recomiendo encarecidamente a todos los habitantes de Rhode Island elegibles para votar que envíen sus solicitudes para votar por correo antes de este fin de semana, para así asegurar que sean recibidas a tiempo. Si es que no pueden hacerlo, llévelas a su ciudad o ayuntamiento".

El Departamento de Estado se ha unido con las bibliotecas públicas alrededor de Rhode Island para poner a su disposición las solicitudes para votar por correo. Los votantes inscritos también pueden solicitar sus papeletas de votación por correo, visitando vote.ri.gov o comunicándose con la División de Elecciones del Departamento de Estado al 401-222-2340 o a elections@sos.ri.gov.

Aquellos votantes que no presenten sus solicitudes para votar por correo antes de la fecha límite del 23 de agosto o aquellos votantes que prefieren votar en persona, pueden votar por adelantado o el Día de las Elecciones. La votación por adelantado estará disponible durante el horario regular laboral municipal desde el 24 de agosto, hasta el 12 de septiembre a las 4:00 p.m. Los votantes pueden comunicarse con su junta local de elecciones para obtener más detalles sobre la votación adelantada. Los votantes que deseen votar en el Día de las Elecciones pueden visitar vote.ri.gov para tener más información sobre sus lugares de votación.

