Julie H. Littky-Rubin Named 2023 “Lawyer of the Year” in Appellate Practice by Best Lawyers® in America

Julie H. Littky-Rubin Named 2023 Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers in America

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin announces with pride that the 29th Edition of Best Lawyers in America has named Partner Julie H. Littky-Rubin as the 2023 “Lawyer of the Year'' in Appellate Practice.

The publication honors only one lawyer in each practice area and community with the distinction “Lawyer of the Year” award. The publication chooses the recipient after a rigorous peer-review survey.

The Best Lawyers® in America is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal industry. For more than three decades, it has been regarded – by both the profession and the public – as the most credible measure of legal integrity and distinction in the United States.

In addition to her current selection, Littky-Rubin has been selected by her peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers® in America for her work on behalf of plaintiffs in Appellate Practice and Personal Injury Litigation for 10 consecutive years.

Each of the six partners at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin were selected for inclusion in the 2023 Best Lawyers® edition based on their professional abilities in the areas of Personal Injury Litigation, Product Liability Litigation, Medical Malpractice, and Appellate Practice.

About Julie H. Littky-Rubin

Julie H. Littky-Rubin is a Board-Certified Appellate Attorney and Partner of the Plaintiff Personal Injury Powerhouse, Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin. Experienced in all aspects of civil trial law, Julie leads the firm’s appellate practice and provides trial support to the firm. She prepares legal memoranda and makes oral arguments by skillfully synthesizing complex legal concepts into something powerful and understandable.

In addition, Julie manages an extensive appellate practice, crafting winning appellate briefs, and presenting effective oral arguments. Many firms and attorneys throughout Florida refer to Julie for her expertise in complex legal matters and retain her for their appellate and trial support needs.

Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin has been representing clients in all areas of personal injury litigation, including automobile and trucking crashes, product liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice, and appellate practice law for four decades. The attorneys of Clark Fountain have earned more than $1 Billion in Record-Breaking Verdicts and Settlements in Florida and throughout the United States. For more information, call our office at 561-899-2144.