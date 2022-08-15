Thermoelectric Materials Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for automotive fuel efficiency is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Thermoelectric Materials Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Thermoelectric Materials market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Thermoelectric Materials market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2027.

The thermoelectric materials market is observing high demand attributed to the increasing demand for automotive fuel efficiency. Automotive exhaust contributes significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), with a typical passenger vehicle accounting for the emission of around 4.6 tons of CO2 annually. Also, it has been estimated that the total number of light-duty vehicles (LCVs) plying on the roads would surpass 2 billion by the year 2050 and, in turn, would consume a substantial amount of global oil production. Automotive thermoelectric generator technology encompasses vehicular exhaust heat conversion into electric energy that may be utilized for various electrical systems of the automobile, thereby improving fuel efficiency and reducing GHG emission.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In May 2020, Laird Thermal Systems introduced an innovative model of high-performance thermoelectric coolers capable of delivering a 10.0% improvement in heat pumping capacity, better temperature differential, and better efficiency compared to regular thermoelectric coolers.

• Thermoelectric materials, owing to the large Peltier effect, find widespread usage in power generation and solid-state refrigeration applications.

• Silicon Germanium thermoelectric materials have garnered substantial traction for energy harvesting and driving space applications, among others.

The global Thermoelectric Materials market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Thermoelectric Materials market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Thermoelectric Materials market.

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

Laird Thermal Systems Inc., Marlow Industries Inc., Thermonamic Electronics, Tellurex, Ferrotec, EVERREDtronics, Hi-Z, RMT Ltd., KELK, and Crystal Ltd., among others.

Based on Type, the Thermoelectric Materials Market is segmented into:

Emergen Research has segmented the global thermoelectric materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Bismuth Telluride

• Lead Telluride

• Silicon Germanium

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Online

• Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Electrical & Electronics

• Healthcare

• Others

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

