Massachusetts Juvenile Injured in ATV Rollover in Cambridge

Conservation Officer Austin J. Valladares
(603) 788-4850
August 15, 2022

Cambridge, NH – On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 4:40 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single-vehicle ATV rollover on Lost Weekend Road in the town of Cambridge. The 911 caller reported that a 15-year-old male operator suffered serious injuries in the rollover. Emergency personnel from Errol Fire & Rescue along with Conservation Officers responded.

The juvenile, who had been traveling second in a group of eight machines, was operating on a section of trail when he failed to navigate a downhill left-hand turn. This caused him to leave the traveled portion of the trail and be ejected from his machine.

A riding companion traveling behind the juvenile believes he was ejected from the machine during the initial impact with the embankment. The machine appeared to have flipped over multiple times, striking the juvenile at one point. The riding companion assisted him out of the ditch while other family members made a call for help.

It was determined by Errol medical personnel that the juvenile’s injuries were serious enough to warrant a med flight. Errol EMS transported the juvenile to Milan Airport where he was then flown via DHART helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

The juvenile’s riding companions informed officials that he was a fairly experienced ATV rider with multiple years of experience on different types of machines. At this time it appears that excessive speed is the primary contributing factor in the crash.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always obey the speed limits and operate within their riding capabilities.

