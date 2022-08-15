Injured Hiker Rescued off Carter Moriah Trail in Gorham

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Levi Frye

(603) 788-4850

August 15, 2022

Gorham, NH – On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game personnel were notified of an injured hiker on the Carter-Moriah Trail in Gorham. The hiker, identified as Logan Nipp, 37, of Andover, NH, was hiking with a friend. Nipp and his hiking companion summited Mt. Moriah and had just begun descending the trail when he slipped and fell. He landed on his lower leg and heard an audible snap. Immediately he felt pain in his lower leg, but chose to rest it and see if he was able to hike out.

After resting, Nipp and his companion began slowly hiking down to the trailhead. However, as he continued to hike on, the pain in his leg increased and a 911 call was placed to advise officials of the situation. Nipp continued to hike down the trail, however, but around 7:20 p.m., the pain was too great for him to continue, so he advised officials that he would need assistance reaching the trailhead.

A Conservation Officer responded to the Carter-Moriah Trail and was able to access Nipp’s location with an ATV. Nipp was loaded onto the back of the machine and transported to the bottom of the trail. The CO and Nipp arrived at the trailhead around 8:25 p.m.

Nipp was subsequently transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin by a personally owned vehicle for treatment of his injury.