simpliGLOBAL Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- simpliGLOBAL is pleased to announce the appointment of Cheryl DeSantis to the PropTech company's board of directors.

DeSantis is the Chief People and Diversity Officer at SmileDirectClub, following executive positions with Mars and WTW. A mother to three daughters, she is also a writer and speaker who is passionate about inclusion and diversity.

"I'm honored to welcome Cheryl to our board of directors," said Sean D. Miku, founder and chief executive officer of simpliGLOBAL. "Her strong values and leadership are aligned with the core pillars of our organization, which are to always put people first, to focus on real relationships, and to provide convenience through proprietary technology to Make Real Estate Simple."

DeSantis is the second member appointed to simpliGLOBAL's board, joining Amani Kelly who became the initial appointee in early August 2022.

"simpliGLOBAL brings humanity to the provision of real estate services, making them more than just a transaction, but an experience that can be considered a milestone in many peoples' lives," said DeSantis. "For this reason and many others, I'm thrilled to be serving as a member of the board of directors."

About simpliGLOBAL

Established in 2022, simpliGLOBAL is a real estate services holding company who provides comprehensive yet simplified transaction services through brokerage with simpliHŌM (est.2018), mortgage, title, technology, and other real estate services to clients. They continue to transform the real estate industry by identifying innovative ways to cultivate convenience, culture, freedom, and flexibility in every transaction.

The holding company is on a mission to simplify and improve the real estate agent and client experience by providing an all-in-one solution to the real estate industry using technology to streamline the buying and selling process.

simpliGLOBAL's advancement is a direct result of the company's commitment to their mission: Making Real Estate Simple.

