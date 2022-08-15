Heritage Commission Book of the Week: Russell W. Peterson

Continuing our Oral History series, this week’s Heritage Commission’s Book of the Week is, Russell W. Peterson: Governor of Delaware, 1969-1973. A reformer and an energetic leader, you can read for yourself the story of Peterson’s administration in the words of those who made it a success.
– by Christopher L. Perry
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.