Heritage Commission Book of the Week: Russell W. Peterson

Continuing our Oral History series, this week’s Heritage Commission’s Book of the Week is, Russell W. Peterson: Governor of Delaware, 1969-1973. A reformer and an energetic leader, you can read for yourself the story of Peterson’s administration in the words of those who made it a success.

– by Christopher L. Perry

You can view and/or download a PDF version of this book here.

Find out more about the Delaware Heritage Commission here.