Winning Writers Announces the Winners of the 21st Annual Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winning Writers is pleased to announce the results from its 21st annual Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest.

Leila Murton Poole of Queenstown, New Zealand won first prize and $2,000 for her comedic poem "Minnie and Dick's Gender Reveal—Take Two", about ghoulishly cheerful expectant parents who won't let casualties stand in the way of their big announcement. 5,187 poets participated from around the world.

Jendi Reiter, final judge of the Wergle Flomp contest, said, "We appreciate entries that make serious points about social change while keeping a light touch. Here, when the cringe-worthy couple's pink-or-blue explosion goes wrong, they wind up contented with the realization that children's identities are not so simple."

Second prize of $500 went to Hillary Smith of Washington State for "Delilah, My Boss", in which employees at a nonprofit of dubious utility learn way too much about each other's personal habits without getting the essential information to do their job…whatever it is.

Third prize of $250 went to Alex Barr of Fishguard, Wales for "Catalog Capers", where a super-spy finds clever off-label uses for items from The Ideal Home Shopping Catalog.

Eleven honorable mentions of $100 went to Jane Ayres, Noah Berlatsky, John Paul Davies, Megan Falley, Amanda Kelly, Roxanne Peralta, Maria Picone, Peter Schmitt, Mark Thalman, Wendy Tooth, and Daniel Waters. The top 14 poems and the judges' comments are published at winningwriters.com.

The 2023 contest is open now through April 1, 2023. Entry remains free. See the guidelines and submit online.

In addition to the Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest, Winning Writers also sponsors the Tom Howard/Margaret Reid Poetry Contest, the Tom Howard/John H. Reid Fiction & Essay Contest, and the North Street Book Prize. All of these contests are recommended by Reedsy. Winning Writers has been named as one of the "101 Best Websites for Writers" by Writer's Digest in 2022.

