Agnetix, Inc. announces the addition of Keith Zeber, VP Sales

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agnetix, a leader in innovative, high-powered, liquid-cooled, smart horticulture lighting with world benchmarks in energy efficiency, light output and intelligent data insights, announces the appointment of Keith Zeber as its new Vice President of Sales.

Responsible for managing and optimizing the current sales staff, as well as recruiting and training new salespeople, Keith will collaborate with the existing Agnetix leadership team to capitalize on the tremendous momentum the company has in the final half of 2022.

Keith joins Agnetix with over 35 years of solution sales experience as an individual contributor and manager of sales teams. Most recently Keith was Vice President of Business Development at Environmental Lights. He held a variety of positions during his 8 years at Environmental Lights, including Director of Vertical Sales and Vice President of Sales. Among other successes there, he developed partnerships with entities in the LED marketplace to introduce new channels and new revenue streams to the company. He intends to implement that program at Agnetix and strengthen the existing group of domestic and international affiliates while growing and leading a high-performance sales team.

"We are very excited to welcome Keith to our team," said Jordan Miles, CEO, Agnetix. "I have worked with Keith at Honeywell and have known him for over 15 years. He is one of the best sales leaders I have ever met. He is professional, honest, fair, thorough and gets the absolute most productivity out of his staff through effective training and coaching, and fostering an environment of accountability."

For more information about Agnetix systems or a new career in horticulture lighting technology sales, visit http://www.agnetix.com or contact Agnetix at sales@agnetix.com.

About Agnetix: Agnetix is an SEC-registered technology company on a steep growth trajectory focused on the development of advanced smart horticultural lighting and information technology solutions for commercial indoor and greenhouse growers – both in fresh produce and cannabis markets. The Agnetix Responsive Agriculture™ platform delivers meaningful plant and energy data insights for quick, informed decisions to mitigate risks. The Agnetix system includes highly efficient, water-cooled LED lighting, environmental sensors, AI (Artificial Intelligence) imagers, data, and real-time monitoring solutions. Agnetix helps serious controlled environment agriculture (CEA) growers to significantly improve their crop yield, reduce their operating cost, reduce their carbon footprint, and run a more profitable business. http://www.Agnetix.com

