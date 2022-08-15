Employment Opportunities at San Luis Obispo Personal Injury Law Firm

James McKiernan Personal Injury Lawyers is seeking talented workers to fill several full and part-job positions onsite.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James McKiernan Lawyers are excited to announce that they are looking for talented workers to join their legal team. James McKiernan Lawyers employs a team of experienced legal professionals and staff who are dedicated to serving clients in San Luis Obispo and throughout California.

James McKiernan Lawyers is seeking an experienced receptionist to join their growing team. Prospective candidates should be friendly, organized, and have the ability to multitask. Strong knowledge of office equipment utilization is also required.

The legal receptionist’s role is to greet customers and requires exceptional public relations skills. Receptionists are required to be friendly and professional and to possess excellent verbal and written communication skills. All prospective job candidates should have extensive technical experience and the ability to multitask. Qualified legal receptionists should have prior experience and an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in a related field.

James McKiernan is also seeking a dedicated part-time secretary to join their team. Legal secretaries are responsible for helping lawyers perform their daily office tasks. Responsibilities include preparing forms, proofreading documents, and managing communications across departments. Qualified secretaries should have the ability to meet deadlines, multitask, and type a minimum of 40 words per minute.

James McKiernan Lawyers is also seeking a part-time paralegal and a full-time personal injury attorney to join their award-winning firm.

Interested paralegals should have an associate degree or certification from an accredited paralegal program. Paralegal job responsibilities include drafting legal documents, client relations, and assisting lawyers with other case management tasks.

Prospective personal injury lawyers should be motivated and dedicated to providing legal support to clients. A qualified personal injury lawyer should be experienced in providing ethical legal guidance and support.

All job candidates should also be positive-minded and willing to work as a team. Interested applicants can read more about specific employment requirements and apply online.

More About James McKiernan Lawyers

James McKiernan Lawyers is a leading personal injury law firm in San Luis Obispo. Their team of experienced personal injury professionals has been dedicated to providing exceptional legal services for over 40 years.