Vietnam Maritime Administration formulates green ports criteria

August 15

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Maritime Administration is gathering comments on a proposed set of criteria for recognising green ports.

The criteria are expected to push port-managing firms to embrace green development, improving their competitiveness and ensuring sustainability. A green assessment will be carried out every three years.

The first criterion is that the firms strictly comply with environmental regulations specified in Việt Nam's legal documents and international agreements of which Việt Nam is a member.

Additionally, the firms must closely monitor their port construction and operation and make frequent reports on their environmental impacts.

The second criterion comprises three sub-criteria with specific max points assigned to each.

Under the Commitment sub-criterion, port-managing firms get 0.75 points once they have a 'Strategy for Green Ports,' finance for the strategy and annual reports on its development.

The firms get an additional 0.5 points if they launch campaigns to raise awareness about green ports and promote their popularity. The maximum points for the sub-criterion is 1.25 points.

The Action sub-criterion assigns 0.375 points to firms that commit themselves to clean energy, including solar and wind energy, 0.5 points to their efficient use of power and electricity, and 0.25 points to their switch to environment-friendly materials.

Their efforts to reduce air and noise pollution and improve waste treatment will earn 0.625 points. Green management, which involves an Environmental Management System and an ISO-certified Occupational Health and Safety System, brings another 0.375 points.

Their incorporation of information technology into ports' operation, including online payments, e-invoices, e-port and mobile apps, would add 0.375 points to their score. The maxiumum points for Action are 2.5 points.

Under the Outcome sub-criterion, port-managing firms earn a maximum of 1.25 points if their efforts at environmental protection and efficient use of energy produce exceptional outcomes.

After the green assessment, the firms are classified according to their total points into bad, poor, average, good and excellent.

Firms under the bad category are believed to "make no efforts to develop green ports" whereas those under the poor category "make little efforts" to do so.

The average category comprises firms that "adequately engage in green ports development."

Meanwhile, the good category involves firms that "systematically promote green ports" and the excellent category involves ones that "incorporate management systems and technologies into green ports development."

Tân Cảng Cát Lái is the first port in Việt Nam to be recognised as a green port by the APEC Port Services Network.

The port has replaced its diesel-powered lifting equipment with electricity-powered equipment to cut fuel costs by US$2 million per year.

The use of e-documents has also allowed it to cut queuing time from 13 to 6 mins for each vehicle and saved its employees dealing with around 50,000 papers per day.

The authorities expect that all ports in Việt Nam will compulsorily go green from 2030. — VNS

