China Homelife exhibition to open in Việt Nam for the first time

VIETNAM, August 15 -  

HCM CITY — China Homelife, a specialised trade show for Chinese products, will be held for the first time in Việt Nam at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre from August 29 to 31.

Nguyễn Bá Vinh, director of Minh Vi Exhibition and Advertisement Services Co, Ltd (VEAS), said China Homelife Vietnam 2022 has attracted the participation of more than 160 leading Chinese manufacturers and suppliers in over 200 booths, displaying products in four main categories: household appliances, consumer electronics, textiles and garments, and building materials-interior.

Vinh said currently China is implementing a ‘zero COVID policy’, so the exhibition will be held in a hybrid format. Chinese exhibitors will still showcase their latest products onsite for customers to experience and feel the new trends, and at the same time, online meetings will be organised at booths to support the effective communication and business negotiation between Chinese exhibitors and local buyers.

Đặng Thị Thanh Phương of the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said China has been Việt Nam's largest trade partner for 20 years, with bilateral trade reaching more than US$166 billion last year, while Việt Nam was China’s largest trading partner in ASEAN.

China is also Việt Nam's second-largest export market after the US and major import market for many groups of goods serving local production and consumption, Phương said.

China’s “Zero COVID policy” is affecting Việt Nam-China trade and creating supply chain chaos. The exhibition therefore will create opportunities for businesses of the two countries to enhance cooperation, especially to help Vietnamese businesses connect to their supply chains more effectively after the pandemic, she added.

Co-organised by VEAS and Meorient International Exhibition Company, China Homelife Vietnam is expected to receive 4,500 trade visitors and facilitate nearly 5,000 business meetings.

China Homelife is a 20-year-old exhibition brand that has been held 60 times. This is a prominent global series of specialised trade shows for Chinese products currently being held in 15 countries including Poland, Turkey, Egypt, Dubai, Mexico, Japan, South Africa, and India.

Every year, this event has attracted more than 5,000 exhibitors and nearly 300,000 buyers, reaching over $1 billion in deals. — VNS

 

 

